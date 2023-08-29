Bus driver stabbed by passenger is forced to escape crawling out window, Oregon cops say

A woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to stabbing a bus driver in March, Oregon officials said.

Ana Karen Perez-Velador, 29, was sentenced on charges of second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and coercion, according to an Aug. 28 news release by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

Perez-Velador is accused of stabbing a bus driver in Portland after being told the bus had reached the end of the line, according to a March 14 news release by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Perez-Velador was with a 26-year-old man when the driver told the pair they needed to get off the bus, police said.

Then, the woman pulled out a knife and stabbed the driver in the leg, police said.

The driver told officials they escaped through the driver side window while Perez-Velador was in the doorway, police said.

The pair was eventually arrested, and the driver was sent to a local hospital for a leg injury, police said.

