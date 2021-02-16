Bus drives off bridge into canal in central India; 40 dead

  • A bus that fell into a canal is pulled out in Sidhi district, in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. An official says an overcrowded bus has driven off a bridge and into a canal in central India, killing at least 40 people. (Madhya Pradesh District Public Relation Office Sidhi via AP)
  • Rescuers work at the site of a bus accident in Sidhi district, in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. An official says an overcrowded bus has driven off a bridge and into a canal in central India, killing at least 40 people. (Madhya Pradesh District Public Relation Office Sidhi via AP)
1 / 2

India Road Accident

A bus that fell into a canal is pulled out in Sidhi district, in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. An official says an overcrowded bus has driven off a bridge and into a canal in central India, killing at least 40 people. (Madhya Pradesh District Public Relation Office Sidhi via AP)

NEW DELHI (AP) — An overcrowded bus drove off a bridge and into a canal in central India on Tuesday, killing at least 40 people, an official said.

Six people were rescued after the accident in Madhya Pradesh state, District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Choudhary said.

He said more than 46 people were on board the bus, which was designed for 34.

Rescuers recovered 40 bodies and were searching for other passengers. The water supply to the canal was cut to aid the rescue effort.

The bus was traveling from Sidhi district to Satna district when the accident occurred. Officials were investigating the cause.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences to families of the victims and called the accident “horrific.”

Police say more than 110,000 people are killed every year in road accidents across India. Most crashes are blamed on reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.

Latest Stories

  • Pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood calls for help digging up dirt on lawyers who could debar him

    After pushing false election claims that led to the Capitol riot, the attorney named state officials who he wanted supporters to find compromising information on

  • Central U.S. is 'the most unusually cold region on the planet' right now

    Record-setting cold weather has paralyzed much of America, bringing freezing temperatures and snow to parts of the country that haven't seen such weather in decades — if ever in modern history. More than 3 million Americans were without power Monday. The vast majority of those power outages — more than 2.6 million — were in Texas, CNN reports, where freezing temperatures and high demand for heat set off rolling outages. Austin, "the city with palm trees and typically mild weather," was covered with six inches of snow, "an amount not seen since 1966," The New York Times reports. Texas' power outages can be attributed to "an electricity grid that is independent from surrounding states, low natural gas supplies, along with sky-high prices and reduced output from the state's numerous wind turbines," The Washington Post explains. In some parts of the country, temperatures were 50 degrees below average, making the central United States "the most unusually cold region on the planet," the Post reports. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, was bracing for temperatures of -10 Fahrenheit, which would make Monday night the coldest night ever observed. Wind chills hit -40 and -50 in parts of Nebraska, Kansas, and Colorado. "There is the potential for more than 240 cold temperature records to be broken by Tuesday evening," CNN reports. This is just the first of two major winter storms expected this week. The second is forecast to hit on Wednesday. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardiceGOP donor is suing to claw back $2.5 million he spent to find evidence Trump wonRepublicans are leaving the light on for Trump

  • Serbia runs ethnic vaccination campaign in Kosovo despite fury from Pristina

    Serbia has launched an unofficial Covid vaccination programme in its former province of Kosovo, creating a political headache in the divided and impoverished Balkan nation. Serbia, which still claims Kosovo as its own, is running Europe's most successful vaccination programme after the UK, relying heavily China's Sinopharm vaccine and Russia's Sputnik V. Aleksandar Vucic, the Serbian president, in December announced that his country would vaccinate ethnic Serbs in Kosovo to the fury of Kosovo's leaders. Avdullah Hoti, then Kosovo's prime minister, said the campaign was illegal, and Armend Zemaj, the health minister, ordered an inquiry. Ethnic Serb and Albanian communities in Kosovo are often still highly divided, particularly in the north near the border with Serbia. The outrage from Pristina over the covert vaccination programme prompted Serbia to stop vaccinating Serbs in Kosovar territory. Instead, it has started taking ethnic Serbs across the border to receive the jab, bussing people daily to three vaccination locations in Serbia, some traveling for hundreds of kilometres. The buses leave at around 6am, and about 300 people are vaccinated daily. Meanwhile no one in the rest of Kosovo has been vaccinated yet – not even medical workers on the frontline of the pandemic. The Ministry of Health has announced it will receive a 360,000 strong donation from Covax “in the spring,” and that at risk populations will be prioritised.

  • LAPD, police union outraged by report of Floyd 'Valentine'

    A report that Los Angeles police officers circulated a photo of George Floyd with the words “you take my breath away” in a Valentine-like format has prompted an internal investigation and drawn blistering condemnation from Floyd’s family, the district attorney and the police union. Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said Saturday that investigators will try to determine how the image may have come into the workplace and who may have been involved, the Los Angeles Times reported. Moore said the officer who made the complaint would be interviewed Monday.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for armed troops to be placed in schools on Parkland anniversary

    The National Guard was in Washington DC in response to the attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters

  • Democrats Flirt with Destroying Another Senate Guardrail

    Senate Democrats considering the destruction of another set of Senate rules might want to heed the words of English lawyer and chancellor Sir Thomas More to his son-in-law centuries ago: And when the last law was down and the Devil turned round on you — where would you hide, Roper, the laws all being flat? Then-Senator Harry Reid started this modern clearcutting of the rules back in 2013. He used the “nuclear option” to lower the vote threshold for confirmation in order to stack the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. Senator Mitch McConnell escalated by using the same standard to confirm Supreme Court nominees. As Majority Leader Chuck Schumer toys with the idea of blowing up the legislative filibuster as well, he is potentially poised to first unravel another important — if lesser-known — Senate rule in pursuit of an all-encompassing COVID-relief bill under the terms of “budget reconciliation.” We’re talking about the Byrd Rule (named after the late Senator Robert Byrd), which limits the ability of the majority to stuff extraneous legislative goodies into budget-related proposals and still pass them with a simple-majority vote under that process. Senator Byrd saw the danger of using reconciliation, which limits amendments and debate, to pursue broader, non-budgetary legislation outside regular order. As a defender of the right of all senators to debate and amend legislation, he fastened these restrictions onto the reconciliation process. This is for the greater good: the Byrd Rule protects Social Security from the reconciliation process, for instance, while limiting committees to proposals in their jurisdiction and requiring that the budget relevance of any proposal considered under this process be more than “merely incidental.” What this means is that major legislative policy changes can be made only when all senators have the right to fully debate and amend legislation — and to filibuster. Reconciliation otherwise “streamlines” this process at the expense of the minority. Today, fueled by rage and revenge, the leaders of the Senate care nothing for the reasons behind the rules; they want only to pass their legislation as quickly as possible. Most of the attention these past weeks has gone to the $15 minimum wage contained inside the COVID-relief package. This hardly meets the reconciliation standard on its own, but there will be other violations of the Byrd Rule in the bill the House will send to the Senate. That’s why Senate Democrats could aim to break the glass on Senate rules. As described by parliamentary expert Martin Gold, there are two ways to achieve this. First, there’s the more targeted attack on the Byrd Rule. Say Vice President Harris is in the chair when a senator raises a point of order against, for example, the minimum-wage hike. The Senate parliamentarian advises her that this particular section of the reconciliation bill is out of order. Despite all evidence and precedent that the section is out of order, the VP rules otherwise. Now the section takes only a simple majority to pass. However, if a senator who supports the Byrd Rule challenges the ruling of the chair, it will require a 60-vote majority to overrule Harris. That’s a high bar. So here, the chair’s judgment, which likely would stand, changes the precedent so that any other item in the bill that violates the Byrd Rule can be ruled acceptable under the new standard just established by the vice president. Republicans would have loved this when they were trying to get rid of the Affordable Care Act, but they respected Senate rules protecting the rights of the minority. This limited, surgical strike on the Byrd Rule would still disrupt the precedent in perpetuity. Meanwhile, there’s a broader attack that could be implemented. In this scenario, the majority leader addresses the chair and says that waiving the Byrd Rule only takes a simple-majority vote. It is clear under the rules and the precedents that this is false. If the chair rules that it takes 60 votes to waive the Byrd Rule, the majority leader then appeals the ruling of the chair, which takes a simple-majority vote to overturn. Bingo — the protections of the Byrd Rule are dead, and now it takes only a simple-majority vote to put any legislative proposal the majority wants into the budget-reconciliation bill, bypassing legitimate debate and amendment. The result of this action would threaten any rule in the Senate. If at any time the majority wants to get rid of any rule, all they would have to do is appeal the ruling of the chair and muster a simple majority — silencing the opposition and forcing their will on the American people. Once upon a time, the U.S. Senate was called the world’s greatest deliberative body. As envisioned by Thomas Jefferson, there were rules that protected the minority and allowed for thorough debate. Sadly, it appears this current Senate majority cares little for the precedents that earned the U.S. Senate that title. But some caution on their part might be well-advised self-interest; tables have been known to turn. Editor’s Note: This piece has been updated with a corrected version of the quote attributed to Sir Thomas More.

  • 2 dead and millions without power in Texas as winter storm sweeps U.S.

    The Texas city of Abilene has had all of its water services shut off, as a deadly winter storm continues to pummel the state.The latest: Over 4 million people across Texas were without power early Tuesday, as most of the state faced single-digit temperatures and sub-zero wind chill, according to the national utility tracker poweroutage.us. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Water services in Abilene, west of Dallas, were shut off at 7pm "as a result of power outages from both power sources at all three of its water treatment plants," per a city statement.There's no estimate for when power and water would be turned back on in the city of 123,000.Law enforcement found two men dead at roadways in the Houston area, per AP. For the record: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced the state was deploying personnel to help local officials clear the streets and assist essential workers. He also ordered members of the National Guard "to conduct welfare checks and to assist local authorities" in moving people to warming centers.The Department of Energy issued an order authorizing Texas power plants to work at maximum capacity, a move that could "result in a violation of limits of pollution," Bloomberg reports.The Electric Reliability Council of Texas requested the order "to preserve the reliability of bulk electric power system. The weather event was "expected to result in record winter electricity demand that will exceed even ERCOT’s most extreme seasonal load forecasts," it noted.The big picture: Large swaths of the country, including the southeast up through the central U.S., under a winter storm warning, according to the National Weather Service. Freezing temperatures in Texas are historic and haven't been seen in decades, according to experts and the state department of transportation. Abbott issued a disaster declaration on Feb. 12, saying that the prolonged freezing temperatures, sleet, and heavy snow could lead to deaths, injury, and damaged property. Here’s something you don’t see everyday... check out the scenes from Seawall Blvd in Galveston this morning. 🌨😱#LoveGalveston | https://t.co/uijbAAlsPD. pic.twitter.com/eLp53DPclU— Galveston Island (@GalvestonIsland) February 15, 2021 What else is happening: The Electric Reliability Council of Texas said early Monday that it would begin rotating outages due to extreme weather to take generators offline. There were reports of road closures throughout the state, including in Houston and San Antonio, with freezing temperatures expected for at least the next day. Several airports across the state announced flights would be canceled or postponed on Monday due to the conditions.The Hobby Airport in Houston said its airfield "will remain closed" through Tuesday.The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport announced that all flights were canceled and recommended that travelers contact their specific airlines to handle flight details.Of note: "The barrage of storminess and extreme cold can be traced back to an early January disruption of the polar vortex, which allowed lobes of extreme cold to ebb south over North America, Europe and Asia," the Washington Post's Capital Weather Gang reports. Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details, including the two deaths, news from Abilene and the latest information on the power outages.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 500 Black and Asian Community Members Rally in Oakland as Holiday Weekend Sees Wave of Attacks, Robberies

    Members of Black and Asian communities convened on Saturday in Oakland, CA to rally against recent anti-Asian attacks, especially those in the Bay Area. What happened: During the rally, various speakers discussed the importance of solidarity among Black and Asian communities. More than 500 people showed up at Madison Park, according to NBC Bay Area.

  • 9 Statement Pillows To Brighten Any Home

    Boldly patterned or downright pretty, our favorite accent pillows hit all the right anglesOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • First 550,000 doses of Chinese Sinopharm's vaccine arrive in Hungary

    The first 550,000 doses of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in Budapest, a leading health official said on Tuesday, as Hungary prepares to become the first EU country to roll out the Chinese vaccine. The shots will be offered for use as soon as the authorities have inspected the shipment, the head of the epidemiology department at the National Public Health Centre, Agnes Galgoczi, said in an online news briefing. The EU has lagged far behind the United States and former EU member Britain in rolling out vaccines.

  • Yousaf Ali Khan: British-Pakistani activist held in Pakistan over London speech

    Yousaf Ali Khan is held on charges of sedition over remarks made in London alleged to be "anti-state".

  • Philippine court junks poll protest by late dictator’s son

    The Philippine Supreme Court has dismissed an election protest by the son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, thwarting his attempt to overturn his narrow defeat in the 2016 vice presidential election in what could have been a stunning political comeback. The 15-member court, which voted as an electoral tribunal, unanimously rejected the protest filed by Ferdinand Marcos Jr. after he lost to opposition leader Leni Robredo, court spokesperson Brian Hosaka said Tuesday. Marcos Jr. did not immediately comment on the court decision.

  • Two dead from carbon monoxide poisoning after using car for heat in Texas storm

    Houston police said the victims were a woman and a girl. Two others, including a boy, were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

  • California Realtor Loses Job After Racist Video Harassing Asian Woman Goes Viral

    A real estate agent from the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles was fired recently after a video of him hurling racist comments at an Asian woman surfaced online. What happened: On Wednesday, a social media user who goes by "Em" shared the video in a now-deleted tweet.

  • 'Black panther' spotted in southern Italy could be escaped pet of a mafia boss

    A mafia boss's pet panther could be on the loose after a large black cat was spotted roaming in the countryside of southern Italy. The big feline was seen and photographed on several occasions by people in the southern region of Puglia, the home turf of the shadowy Sacra Corona mafia, the least known of Italy's criminal networks. Locals suggest the mob could be the cat's owners. Police and rangers have been deployed and a helicopter has carried out surveillance over the countryside outside the coastal town of Bari as authorities attempt the capture it.

  • George Conway: Lincoln Project must give 'full explanation of what happened'

    One of the founding members of the Lincoln Project said in a new interview that the anti-Trump political group needs to provide a full public accounting of what its leaders knew about the sexual misconduct of one of its top officials as well as questions about the organization’s finances.

  • Dollar weakens as market optimism lifts riskier currencies

    The U.S. dollar held near two-week lows on Monday, as optimism about COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and a planned $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus package offered a boost to riskier currencies, stock markets and commodity prices. Among the gainers versus the weaker dollar, the British pound broke $1.39 for the first time in nearly three years, helped by expectations that the success of the UK's COVID-19 vaccination programme could enable the economy to open up and rebound. Commodity currencies strengthened too, with the South African rand touching a one-year high.

  • Republicans are suddenly very in favor of a third political party, according to Gallup

    Support for a third major political party is higher than ever in the U.S., according to a new Gallup poll. Sixty-two percent of those polled say the Democratic and Republican parties "do such a poor job representing the American people that a third party is needed." Support for a third party has grown most dramatically in recent months among the GOP, rising from just 40 percent last September to 63 percent today. Gallup: Support for a third party hits a new high, with 62% now saying a major third party is needed. This rise is coming entirely from the GOP - the number of Republicans who want a third party jumped from 40 to 63(!). The future of the GOP is controlled by Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/oxMMFMFwk5 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 15, 2021 On its face, this might seem like good news for those anti-Trump Republicans who are reportedly mulling the idea of assembling a "center-right breakaway party" in an attempt to wrest America's conservatives from the grips of former President Donald Trump. Alas, it's not a more moderate party that America's disaffected voters want. "More Republicans want the party to move to the right than to the center," Gallup's Jeffrey M. Jones writes. The idea of an anti-Trump faction was hastily rejected by a number of party leaders who fear that splitting the GOP would risk paving the way for Democrats to make inroads. Instead they're hoping to "reform the party from within," according to Reuters. Republican strategist Alex Conant told Reuters recently that any new political movement would fizzle without a charismatic leader. He added: "If somebody was going to start a third party that was going to gain some traction, it would be Trump." The Gallup survey polled 906 adults between Jan. 21 and Feb. 2. Its margin of sampling error is ±4 percentage points. Read its full results here. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardiceGOP donor is suing to claw back $2.5 million he spent to find evidence Trump wonRepublicans are leaving the light on for Trump

  • India's dramatic fall in virus cases leaves experts stumped

    When the coronavirus pandemic took hold in India, there were fears it would sink the fragile health system of the world’s second-most populous country. Infections climbed dramatically for months and at one point India looked like it might overtake the United States as the country with the highest case toll. The Indian government has also partly attributed the dip in cases to mask-wearing, which is mandatory in public in India and violations draw hefty fines in some cities.

  • Several feared dead after bus falls into canal

    EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THIS EDIT CONTAINS IMAGES OF DEATH AND INJURY.The incident took place when the driver of the bus going from Sidhi to Satna lost control.However, local media reports put the toll at 18.Seven people had been rescued and search for rest of the passengers was underway.