Bus falls into sinkhole amid Storm Ballos
A coach bus fell into a sinkhole in Thessaloniki, Greece, as Storm Ballos swept through the area on Oct. 15. No one was injured in the incident.
The La Niña climate pattern is one of the main drivers of weather in the U.S. and around the world, especially in late fall, winter and early spring.
The President of the Canary Islands says the eruption is the "most damaging volcano in Europe in the last 100 years."
Late October precipitation could dampen wildfires in Northern California
(Bloomberg) -- A weather-roiling La Nina appears to have emerged across the equatorial Pacific, setting the stage for worsening droughts in California and South America, frigid winters in parts of the U.S. and Japan and greater risks for the world’s already strained energy and food supplies.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Loo
More than 1,300 California firefighters are working to contain the wind-driven blaze that triggered new evacuation orders and far-reaching power shut-offs, officials said. The big picture: The Alisal Fire, which ignited near the Alisal Reservoir on Monday, now spans more than 15,000 acres and is only 5% contained, according to Inciweb, an inter-agency incident information site.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Strong northwest winds continue to push the f
Data: Pew Research; Chart: Jared Whalen/AxiosAmericans are taking notice of extreme weather events, according to a new Pew Research Center survey.Details: Two-thirds of Americans say extreme weather events in the U.S. have been occurring more frequently than in the past, while only 28% said they've been taking place about as often, and just 4% perceiving a dropoff in frequency.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeSo far in 2021, the
The leaves in your yard might be starting to fall to the ground. But if you were planning to add raking to your weekend to-do list, think again.
One of three escaped zebras in Maryland was found dead, according to Prince George’s County Department of Environment.
Among the glaciers and turquoise fjords of southwestern Greenland, a mining company is betting rock similar to the one the Apollo missions brought back from the moon can address some of Planet Earth's climate change problems. "This rock was created in the early days in the formation of our planet," says geologist Anders Norby-Lie, who began exploring anorthosite at the remote mountain landscape in Greenland nine years ago. The government elected in April has placed it at the centre of its efforts to promote Greenland as environmentally responsible and even the U.S. space agency NASA has taken note.
As the government seeks an end to drift gill net fishing, a once booming swordfish industry draws its last breaths.
Rain and snow will develop along the Front Range this afternoon, with wet roads and 40s for the evening commute.
The aurora borealis show was visible farther south than usual, thanks to a moderate-strength geomagnetic storm caused by the sun.
Director of Sonoma County Reptile Rescue Al Wolf discovered nearly 100 rattlesnakes underneath a Santa Rosa, California, home this month.
The Duke of Sussex has pleaded with corporate oil drillers not to “pillage the ecosystem for potential profit” as he launched a new environmental campaign.
Research by the nonprofit Climate Central shows how the tide will rise in some of the world’s cities if global warming is doubled beyond the 1.5°C goal set forth in the Paris climate agreement. That doubling will happen within 100 years if nations don’t act to combat climate change.
Nine percent of wildfires in California are linked to arson, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
Jamie Yuccas reports on erratic winds fueling the still growing Alisal Fire in Santa Barbara County(10-13-2021)
Five-year-old Rosalie gave birth to the quintuplets Tuesday morning at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute in Front Royal, Va.
French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said on Thursday she would end all subsidies for renewable energy and take down France's wind turbines if she is elected next year. Le Pen, who will be the candidate of the Rassemblement National party in the April vote, made it to the second round of the 2017 election, and is expected to do so again, although some recent polls have shown that right-wing talk-show star Eric Zemmour could best her if he decides to run. Environment Minister Barbara Pompili dismissed Le Pen's statement on Twitter.
(Reuters) -California firefighters took advantage of a break in strong winds on Wednesday to get aircraft aloft and dump retardant on a fast-moving wildfire that was within a half mile of former President Ronald Reagan's ranch, officials said. A crew of roughly 1,500 firefighters have so far successfully steered the Alisal fire away from the Reagan ranch, where the former U.S. leader hosted the likes of Queen Elizabeth and former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, said Andrew Madsen, a spokesman for Los Padres National Forest, where the blaze is centered. The fire, which broke out on Monday about 20 miles (32 km) northwest of Santa Barbara in a sparsely populated corner of southern California, has grown to 15,500 acres (6,272 hectares) and remains just 5% contained, Madsen said.