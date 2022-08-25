Bus fight leads to student using Taser-like device on another kid, Louisiana cops say

A Louisiana student is accused of using a “Taser-like device” on a fellow student during a fight on a school bus, injuring a third student in the process, according to local news outlets.

The bus was on its way to Akili Academy of New Orleans early Wednesday, Aug. 24, when two students got into a dispute that stemmed from a week earlier, New Orleans police said in a news release. That’s when one of them pulled out the pocket-size device.

“One of the students was in possession of a Taser-like device and struck another student on the bus,” Lt. Andrew Palumbo with NOPD’s Fifth District told WWL-TV.

A third student who tried to stop the scuffle was also hit and fell to the floor, according to the release. They were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The student who was hit by the device wasn’t hurt and declined medical attention, WDSU reported, citing police.

The incident comes just days after a 12-year-old at the same school waved a handgun outside a school bus full of students while banging on the door, McClatchy News reported. Video of the incident circulated on social media, leading to charges against the student and her mother.

McClatchy News reached out to Crescent City Schools, the charter operator that oversees Akili Academy, for comment on Thursday, Aug. 25, and was awaiting a response.

“We understand this has shaken our trust,” Crescent City Schools CEO Kate Mehok said in a statement, according to WWL-TV. “We are working hard to make sure our students are safe.”

Police said the two incidents don’t appear to be related.

The weapon used in Wednesday morning’s incident wasn’t like the police-grade Tasers that shoot prongs, Nola.com reported, citing police.

“When you press it up against somebody it’s kind of to keep somebody back, there’s no charge to it,” Palumbo said, according to the newspaper.

The student, 13, accused of using the device was arrested and faces two counts of simple battery, police said. It’s unclear what disciplinary action the school will take.

