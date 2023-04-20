Bus full of students finds teenager shot along route, Indiana cops say. He later died

A high school student died after a bus full of students and their driver discovered he had been shot along their route, Indiana police say.

An Indianapolis Public Schools bus driver called 911 around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, April 20, when the driver saw the teenage boy lying in a grassy area with gunshot wounds, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The teenager, who school district officials said was an Arsenal Technical High School student, was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

Police told WXIN the teen was discovered near his bus stop.

There were 22 students aboard the bus, WISH-TV reported. The students were kept on the bus for hours as police investigated, according to The Indianapolis Star.

Police said the bus driver and students did not witness the shooting. No arrests had been made as of late Thursday morning.

“It’s a tragedy,” officer Samone Burris told the Star. “A teenage victim. The death of someone’s child is a tragedy. Our community is heartbroken this morning.”

The student’s identity has not been publicly disclosed.

“Our thoughts are with the student’s family, our staff and students as we all navigate this tragedy,” a school district spokesperson said in a statement to McClatchy News.