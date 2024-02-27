Will the new bus hub be built on former highway land? Project moves forward over protests

Rhode Island's central bus hub took another small step toward moving from Kennedy Plaza to a vacant lot near Interstate 95 Monday.

The panel that controls vacant land freed by the relocation of Interstate 195 voted not to market the lot in question – between Friendship and Clifford Street – until at least October so the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority can decide whether to build a new hub there.

The 195 Commission voted to take the property off the market over the objections of transit riders opposed to moving the bus hub who were not allowed to speak at the meeting.

Plans to move Rhode Island's central bus hub have been debated for more than a decade and after numerous false starts and proposed locations, last month RIPTA hired a private development consortium to find a location for a new hub, design it and build it.

Although RIPTA CEO Scott Avedisian formally asked the 195 Commission to take the property off the market Monday, he told reporters after the meeting that putting the hub on the former highway parcel was actually proposed to him by the 195 Commission itself last year.

The pros and cons of the former highway parcel

"So quite honestly, when the I-195 Commission presented this to us, we had to really stop and think hard, because state land means that it's no acquisition cost," Avedissian said. "So we got to really look at things and say, okay, now that this is a possibility, does it work?"

Besides the state already owning it, Avedisian said he does not know whether the I-195 land will make a good bus hub or not.

"We need to look at environmental, historical preservation. We need to look at all the different aspects," Avedisian said. "Then we need to see what would the layout look like, if it's possible, how does it fit into roots? What else can we do besides just a bus hub? Is there room for a [Transit Oriented Development?] How does that work? How does other commercial property fit into all of that?"

But by the time the development consortium, led by Gilbane and Marsella Development, recommends a preferred location and concept for RIPTA to commit to, the state will already owe those firms at least $3.4 million.

The full value of the pre-development contract RIPTA signed with the Next Wave Partners is worth $16.9 million and, in addition to site selection, includes holding community events, permitting, securing financing and finishing 60% of the design work.

After that, the state would then have to enter into a separate construction contract – cost unknown – to build it.

"Our hope is to also do something that's really big and bold for our riders that comes at little to no cost to RIPTA," RIPTA CFO Chris Durand told the I-195 Commission. "That's one of our goals here is to see if there is a potential for an operating [revenue] source."

What will the project cost?

In 2014 voters approved $35 million, which has already been borrowed, to build a new transit hub.

The debate over whether to build a new bus hub comes as RIPTA faces a budget crisis and is set to slash routes and bus frequency due to a driver shortage.

Given that backdrop, transit advocates have questioned why the state is set to commit to a project or unknown cost with unknown benefits, and possibly drawbacks, to bus service itself.

Many have referred to the I-195 site as "Siberia" because it is not in the center of downtown and further than Kennedy Plaza from City Hall, Financial District jobs, the Providence Place Mall and Providence train station.

"Stop the next I-195 Disaster," read a sign held up at the meeting by Randall Rose.

A chance for the public to weigh in

I-195 Commission Chairman Marc Crisafulli said members of the public wanting to weigh in on the project would get a chance to do so but "not today."

Crisafulli recused himself from the bus hub vote because, he said afterward, the law firm he works for is involved in the project. Commission member Vincent Masino also recused from the vote because he is also on the RIPTA Board of Directors.

If built, RIPTA managers say the new bus hub will provide a clean, air conditioned place to wait for the bus, with shops and bathrooms.

It is also expected to have revenue-generating apartments on the upper floors and possibly other commercial space.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: New RIPTA bus hub: Move to I-195 land takes small step forward