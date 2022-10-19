Bus load of Charlotte middle school students witnessed road rage shooting, CMS says

A bus load of Charlotte middle school students witnessed a road rage shooting on West Boulevard, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

It happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, and gun fire did not hit the bus, police said in a news release.

“A shooting between two vehicles occurred in front of a school bus transporting Quail Hollow Middle School students,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools reported in a statement.

“There were no injuries and all students made it home safely before 7:30 p.m. ... We will have counselors at school check in with students (Wednesday morning) to care for their emotional well-being.”

Five people linked to the incident were taken into custody later Tuesday, including one who was armed, CMPD says. One suspect was bitten by a police dog while being apprehended, police said.

Surveillance video indicates it “was a road rage incident” that began when someone in a black Dodge Charger fired shots at another vehicle in traffic, CMPD said.

The Dodge Charger was found around 10 p.m. Tuesday, leading to the five arrests, police said.

Investigators say the school bus was “traveling the same direction on West Boulevard” as the Dodge Charger when the shooting occurred.

“The bus was not struck and no one aboard was injured. One car was struck, but the driver was not injured,” police said.

