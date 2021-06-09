Bus with migrant workers collides with van in India; 17 dead

Onlookers gather near the wreckage after a bus carrying migrant workers after the lifting of coronavirus restrictions hit a delivery van on a highway near Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. More than a dozen people were killed. (AP Photo)
·1 min read

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — A bus carrying migrant workers after the lifting of coronavirus restrictions hit a delivery van on a highway in northern India, killing at least 17 people and injuring 18, police said Wednesday.

The bus overturned after colliding with the van coming from the opposite direction on Tuesday night near Kanpur, a city 80 kilometers (50 miles) southwest of Lucknow, the Uttar Pradesh state capital, said police officer Mohit Agarwal.

The migrant workers were heading to Ahmedabad, a city in western Gujarat state, to resume work with industries reopening after the lifting of lockdown restrictions.

The van was transporting workers home from a biscuits manufacturing unit and most of the dead were among them, Agarwal said.

Sixteen people were killed on the spot and one died in a hospital, where the injured were being treated, he said.

“The passengers complained that the bus driver was going very fast,” Agarwal said.

More than 110,000 people are killed every year in road accidents across India, according to police. Most crashes are blamed on reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.

Recommended Stories

  • U.N. says 100,000 flee fighting in Myanmar border state

    Myanmar has been in turmoil since a military coup on Feb. 1, with daily protests in towns and cities and fighting in borderlands between the military and ethnic minority militias, some of which have only existed for a few weeks. "This crisis could push people across international borders seeking safety, as already seen in other parts of the country," the United Nations in Myanmar said in a statement. Myanmar's foreign minister defended the junta's plan for restoring democracy, state media reported on Tuesday, after a meeting at which his counterparts from ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) member states pressed the junta to honour a consensus agreement to halt violence and start dialogue with its opponents.

  • India lifts lockdown restrictions after COVID surge

    The South Asian country has begun to cautiously ease its restrictions amid a drop in coronavirus cases and deaths.

  • China Considers Imposing Price Controls on Surging Coal Market

    (Bloomberg) -- China is considering imposing a cap on the price of thermal coal as it struggles to contain stubbornly high energy costs ahead of peak demand over the summer.One idea under discussion is to cap the price at which miners sell coal, according to people familiar with the plan, who declined to be named because the matter isn’t public. Yulin, a major production base in northwestern Shaanxi province, is already testing a price cap, one of the people said.Another idea is to enforce a lim

  • Opinion: School bullying has become more elaborate during the pandemic. Parents should be prepared

    More and more children are complaining about bullying after returning to classrooms. Bullies continued to attack on social media even during lockdown.

  • As the Final Season of Kim's Convenience Arrives on Netflix, Its Legacy Is Dampened by Claims of a Racist Work Environment

    Actors Simu Liu and Jean Yoon say the racial climate behind the scenes of a relentlessly positive show was fraught

  • Some GOP governors cutting unemployment aid have ties to businesses that may benefit

    When West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, R, announced his decision last month to cut federal unemployment benefits for his state's jobless residents, he pointed to what he said was a plethora of openings for those who needed work. "West Virginians will have access to thousands of jobs, right now, and we need everybody back to work," he said on May 14. "We got to have you back to work. You know, America is all about work. And you know, that's what's made this great country."Subscribe to The Post Most

  • China Wants Its Very Own Bordeaux Region on Edge of Gobi Desert

    (Bloomberg) -- China, a fast-growing wine market, plans to turn a northern region on the edge of the Gobi desert into a center of top quality wine production to compete with international brands and boost the local economy.The Ningxia region has had a wine industry on the eastern foothills of the Helan Mountains since the early 1980s. The area, lying at a similar latitude to the Bordeaux region in France, has more than 200 vineyards with annual production of 130 million bottles, or a quarter of

  • China Is the Elephant in the Room as Europe Targets American Tech

    Europe's focus on shackling American tech giants may help China steal a march, writes Glenn S. Gerstell.

  • FDA Gives Signal to Halted Bluebird Bio's Gene Therapy Trials In Sickle Cell Disease, Thalassemia

    The FDA has lifted the clinical hold on Phase 1/2 HGB-206 and Phase 3 HGB-210 studies of Bluebird Bio Inc's (NASDAQ: BLUE) LentiGlobin for sickle cell disease and two Phase 3 studies of betibeglogene autotemcel gene therapy for transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia. The company is working closely with study investigators and clinical trial sites to resume all study activities as soon as possible. In March, the company said that based on the analyses completed to date, it is very unlikely the suspe

  • When to Sell a Mutual Fund

    It can be tempting to sell an underperforming mutual fund, but there are a few key factors to consider before jumping ship.

  • UN urges action to end AIDS, saying COVID-19 hurt progress

    The U.N. General Assembly overwhelmingly approved a declaration Tuesday calling for urgent action to end AIDS by 2030, noting “with alarm” that the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated inequalities and pushed access to AIDS medicines, treatments and diagnosis further off track. The declaration commits the assembly’s 193 member nations to implement the 18-page document, including reducing annual new HIV infections to under 370,000 and annual AIDS-related deaths to under 250,000 by 2025. It also calls for progress toward eliminating all forms of HIV-related stigma and discrimination and for urgent work toward an HIV vaccine and a cure for AIDS.

  • Singapore cop jailed for abetting man to pervert course of justice

    A 42-year-old police staff sergeant was on Tuesday (8 June) jailed for five months for aiding a suspect in police custody to pervert the course of justice.

  • Hostage advocates concerned by US pullout from Afghanistan

    Advocates for Americans held hostage overseas are raising concerns that the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan will make it harder to bring home captives from the country. An annual report from the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation, released Wednesday, examines the status of U.S. government efforts to secure the release of hostages and unlawful detainees in foreign countries. The report's findings are based on interviews with former hostages and detainees or their representatives and relatives, as well as current and former government and military officials.

  • Poll: White Parents More Comfortable Reviving In-Person School v. Black Parents

    Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. Following Governor Murphy’s announcement that all New Jersey schools will return to full-time, in-person learning in the fall, Newark-based non-profit Project Ready conducted a statewide poll of 1,215 New Jerseyans to find out what parents think […]

  • Coco Gauff and Lorenzo Musetti give glimpse of bright future at French Open

    When Serena Williams and Roger Federer bowed out of the French Open on Sunday, possibly for the last time, there was a bleak mood around the grounds. Forebodings, perhaps, of a tennis recession on the way. Yet this resilient sport has survived such setbacks before, regenerating itself more times than Doctor Who. With perfect timing, a pair of potential successors stepped forward in Paris on Monday, each with a style that resembled one of these all-time greats. First it was Coco Gauff, still only

  • Canada truck attack: Muslim family victims named

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned Sunday's attack as authorities weigh terrorism charges.

  • Tennis-Merciless Nadal marches into French Open quarter-finals

    PARIS (Reuters) -Claycourt king Rafael Nadal overcame a wobbly start and issues with the stadium lights to subdue Italian teenager Jannik Sinner 7-5 6-3 6-0 on Monday and book a place in the French Open quarter-finals. The Spanish defending champion, looking to claim a record-extending 14th Roland Garros singles title and become the only man to win 21 Grand Slam singles crowns, has won 35 consecutive sets in Paris. World number 19 Sinner, who at 19 years old has been labelled as the next big thing in tennis, hit a brick wall on court Philippe Chatrier after leading 5-3 in the opening set.

  • The #1 Food to Eat to Lower Blood Pressure, According to a Dietitian

    While there are a lot of healthy foods that can help lower blood pressure, watermelon is one of the best. Naturally combating high blood pressure by eating foods like watermelon is a simple way to support health.

  • Apple debuts watchOS 8 and new health features at WWDC 2021

    Your Apple Watch is getting new features thanks to Apple's new watchOS 8.

  • North Korea's Kim meets senior officials to address economy - KCNA

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un convened a meeting of senior officials of the Workers' Party to evaluate and improve the economy in the second half of the year, state media KCNA reported on Tuesday. Kim is seeking a greater role in government to lift up an economy battered by international sanctions aimed at stopping its nuclear programme, and strict border closures to ward off the coronavirus. North Korea has not officially confirmed any COVID-19 cases, although Seoul officials have said an outbreak there cannot be ruled out as the North had trade and people-to-people exchanges with China before closing its border early last year.