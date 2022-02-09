Lafayette Police Department

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police were on hand to arrest 34-year-old Jemel Jordan as soon as he got off a bus arriving in Lafayette from Chicago Tuesday night, according to Lafayette police reports.

Jordan sat next to a 17-year-old girl on the bus that left Chicago Tuesday afternoon, and Joran began making sexual advances on the girl, touching her leg and rubbing her thigh, according to police.

The girl alerted other passengers about Jordan's unwanted advances, and they intervened, police said.

When the bus arrived in Lafayette around 9 p.m. Tuesday, police investigated the complaint and arrested Jordan.

Officers booked Jordan, 2239 McDonough St., Joliet, Illinois, into the Tippecanoe County Jail on suspicion of sexual battery. He remained incarcerated Wednesday afternoon in lieu of bond, according to online jail records.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Bus passenger suspected of making unwanted advances on teenager