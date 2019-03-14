Bus Powered by Natural Gas Explodes in Harrowing Tunnel Collision

From Popular Mechanics

What seemed like a smart engineering decision had disastrous results earlier this week, when a bus equipped with a natural gas-powered fuel tank on its roof collided with a low tunnel overpass. The bus was quickly engulfed in flames as a powerful blast swept through the city streets, blowing out its windows and strewing debris everywhere.

The Drive spotted video of the incident, which reportedly occurred in Central Stockholm at the Klara Tunnel around 11:25 am on Sunday. Though the scene was chaotic, it wasn't quite the disaster you'd expect: The bus was out of service at the time, and the only victim was the driver, who escaped with severe burns and was rushed to the hospital, according to the Associated Press.

There's an obvious advantage to having a gas tank on the top, rather than at the back of a bus, where it's far more susceptible to accidents and normal fender benders. But, having it on the roof can open the possibility for different kinds of dangers.

The bus was attempting to clear a tunnel that hung too low for it to pass, something the driver either failed to recognize or ignored, despite the ample warnings designating the appropriate height-clearance lining the road.

The accident sent smoke billowing upwards into the sky:

Crazy scene here in Stockholm, Sweden! Still trying to find out all what’s happening but I am safe and on a tour bus enjoying this beautiful city! #stockholm #SpringBreak2K19 pic.twitter.com/uBX3IA9aKC - Brooke Davis (@MissDavisUS) March 10, 2019

It's unclear why, exactly, the driver tried to maneuver the bus into the tunnel-it's been speculated he might have been attempting to save time on a route-but it's now obvious that it was a dangerous gamble.



