Bus was pulled over and a man was arrested, SC cops say. Here’s why he’s facing charges

A man was arrested on multiple charges after a bus was stopped in South Carolina, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

The traffic stop happened Feb. 6, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The commercial passenger bus was pulled over for a moving violation near the 164 mile marker on a northbound lane of Interstate 95, according to the release. Information about the moving violation was not available, and there was no word if the driver was cited.

Citing probable cause, deputies searched the luggage compartment of the bus and found multiple stolen handguns and marijuana, the sheriff’s office said.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office seized items. Florence County Sheriff's Office

Deputies said that two handguns were found to have been stolen out of Florida, and an AR-15 rifle had the serial number obliterated.

Angel Rafael Garcia Francisco, a 20-year-old Connecticut resident, was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a stolen pistol and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, according to the release. Information about how Francisco was connected to the guns and marijuana found on the bus was not available.

There was no word about what point Francisco boarded the bus, or what was his intended ticketed final destination.

Francisco was taken to the Florence County Detention Center, the sheriff’s office said. His bond was set at $18,000 on the combined charges, and as of Tuesday he remains behind bars, jail records show.

Francisco is scheduled to return to court on March 22, Florence County judicial records show.