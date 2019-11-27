Bus Rental Company in Washington DC, Connect, Shares 4 Reasons to Choose A Car Service Over A Ridesharing App

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When traveling to and from the airport, or planning to travel into a major city, one of the most important things to do is plan out what method of transportation you are going to use. People often choose a rideshare app first, without considering other options. However, choosing a car service can be more beneficial.

Bus rental in Washington DC , Connect, shares four reasons to choose a car service over a ridesharing app the next time you need transportation.

No surge pricing. Car service pricing is provided ahead of time and does not change, regardless of the time or day you are traveling. Rideshare apps, however, base their rates on time, day, location, and demand, may leave you with an unpredictable bill that could end up being out of your budget.

Getting transportation when you need it. With a car service, you can guarantee your ride will be available when you need it, so you always reach your destination on time. With ridesharing apps, if no cars are available in your area, you will have to wait until one becomes available. If you have a flight to catch or an important meeting to attend, leave your schedule in the hands of people who can guarantee to get you there on time.

Guaranteeing a professional driver. Rideshare drivers are not professional drivers. Car services, however, guarantee a professional driver who is experienced and qualified. Car services give you peace of mind that your ride will be safe and with a driver who is familiar with the area.

Having a better fleet. Rideshare apps utilize vehicles of all types. If you are traveling with luggage or have any accessibility needs, your rideshare vehicle might not be able to accommodate you. Imagine trying to leave for your flight on a tight timeline and realizing that you cannot fit your luggage into the vehicle -- you can avoid that nightmare by booking a car service in advance with your specific needs in mind.

By utilizing a car service for your next trip, you'll be sure to reach your destination safely, on time, and on budget.

About Connect: For over 30 years, Connect Washington DC Transportation has been providing clients with a unique, memorable, and reliable transportation experience. Offering the highest quality luxury vehicles, in addition to less formal options for everyday transportation, our professionals are ready to work with you to plan around your local or national travel events. Due to our first class-class service standards, we promise an unparalleled level of service that respects both your safety and your time.

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bus-rental-company-in-washington-dc-connect-shares-4-reasons-to-choose-a-car-service-over-a-ridesharing-app-300963095.html

SOURCE Connect