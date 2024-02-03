Bus routes to continue as agreement reached for transit workers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An agreement was reached for transit workers in Las Vegas ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, a news release said Saturday.

It was announced that Transdev, which partners with the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada to operate transit services in the Las Vegas area, and ATU Local 1637, the union representing transit workers, had reached a tentative agreement for employees at the fixed-route bus system.

“We are very pleased with the outcome and are excited to present the final offer to our membership,” said ATU representative Terry Richards.

Transdev officials expressed gratitude to the union members before shifting focus to the big game and all related events occurring in Las Vegas.

“All eyes are on us with the upcoming Super Bowl,” said Ron Bushman, Regional Vice President at Transdev.

