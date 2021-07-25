Bus swerves off road in Croatia; 10 killed, 45 injured

·1 min read

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A bus swerved off a highway and crashed in Croatia early Sunday, killing 10 people and injuring at least 45 others, police said.

The crash happened at around 6 a.m. (0400 GMT; 12 a.m. EDT) near the town of Slavonski Brod on the highway between the capital, Zagreb, and the Serbian border.

Photos from the scene showed the bus on the side in the grass near the edge of the road. Firefighters and rescuers could be seen around the bus while traffic on the highway was halted.

Police said the bus had Kosovo license plates and was on a regular route from Germany to Kosovo capital Pristina, which is located south of Serbia. The cause of the crash wasn't immediately known.

Local police chief Franjo Galic said the bus was full, with more than 60 people on board. He described the crash as “one of the worst accidents I have ever seen."

The 45 injured were transferred to the hospital in Slavonski Brod. Hospital chief Josip Samardzic said eight people had serious injuries.

It wasn't immedidately clear whether there were any children on the bus.

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic expressed “sadness and grief” and extended his condolences to the relatives of the people who died in the crash and the people of Kosovo.

“We hope the injured will recover,” Plenkovic tweeted.

State-run HRT television reported that Croatia's government officials were on their way to the scene.

The highway where the crash happened is a key traffic artery through Croatia which is busy over the summer because of tourism and foreign workers traveling home from Western Europe.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Spaniards put faith in COVID-19 vaccines even as cases surge

    Like far too many of Spain’s youth, Sergio Rosado has seen the new, more contagious coronavirus strain strike those too eager to cut loose when authorities rolled back health restrictions with vaccinations picking up pace. Spain, like its fellow European Union members, got off to a slow start in administering shots compared to Britain and the United States after regulators approved the first vaccines. After only fully vaccinating 10% of its adults from January until the end of April, now nearly 54% of its adults, around 25 million people, have received two vaccine jabs, making Spain one of the inoculation leaders in the 27-nation European Union.

  • Coolest Bel Airs On Motorious

    Who doesn't love this beloved Tri-Five?

  • 1981 Pontiac Trans Am With Crate Motor Not For Sissies

    First one to say this isn’t a muscle car gets their man card taken away….

  • Suspension bridge collapses in flooded Russian river

    The bridge, mainly made out of wood, was located in Uryum village, over 4,500 kilometres away from Moscow.As the truck reached the middle of the bridge, it started failing under the load, eventually falling into the swollen river along with the vehicle.The driver was later reported to have survived, but the truck could not be recovered from the water.The suspension bridge was constructed in place of a road bridge that was destroyed during one of the previous floods in the area. Currently, the residents of Uryum village do not have a way to cross the river after the accident.Bridge in Uryum is not the only one in the region that got damaged by extreme rainfall. Flooding has also damaged a bridge on Russia's Trans-Siberian railway, suspending traffic in the area.A also bridge gave way in Zabaikalsk region, some 300 km (190 miles) north of the border with China and Mongolia, The emergencies ministry said that no casualties were reported.TASS news agency said around 650 houses were reported flooded and five road bridges washed away in the flooding in the Zabaikalsk region on Thursday after heavy rain.

  • The 10 longest range electric cars you can buy in the US

    Teslas still offer the best range, but you can go pretty far in a Chevy, Kia, Ford, or Volkswagen, too.

  • What truck drivers really think about new federal regulations to crack down on drug use

    Truck drivers reveal their reactions to a new federal law on drug testing, from lending support to calling it "completely ridiculous."

  • Wrecked GT-R Nissans That Might Be Beyond Saving

    Warning, this post is going to hurt.

  • Car Theft is On the Rise—Here's How to Protect Your Vehicle & Your Investment

    If you’re simply parking your car in your garage, or in your driveway, you may end up the victim of vehicle theft. Here are some ways to protect your car and save yourself the headache and significant expenses.

  • Palatov Has a Radical Take On Building Sports Cars—and EV Batteries

    The respected race-car builder Dennis Palatov has a revolutionary approach to building electric vehicle battery packs that will be available to all OEMs.

  • Raw Video: NJ police chase ends in crash

    All four occupants jumped out of the SUV and fled on foot after the crash.

  • Beloved Daughter Is Last Person Still Missing After Surfside Condo Collapse: 'Heartbreaking'

    “I know God took care of her,” Ikey Hedaya said of his sister, 54-year-old Estelle Hedaya

  • Surfside tower collapse: No sign of final victim as Miami search ends

    As the search for remains in the collapsed apartment block ends, one victim remains unaccounted for.

  • Mini truck battle: Ford Maverick vs. Hyundai Santa Cruz

    The new small, affordable trucks are here! Let's see how they stack up against each other.

  • Junkyard Gem: 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser GT

    Many claim to hate the Chrysler PT Cruiser now, though better than a million were sold in the United States during the retro-styled little truck's production run (the NHTSA classified the PT Cruiser as a truck, so that's what we'll call it). While most of these cars trucks were ordinary— if cute-looking— transportation appliances, Chrysler built some with turbocharged 2.4-liter engines and five-speed manual transmissions. The naturally-aspirated 2.4 that went into ordinary PT Cruisers made 150 horses in 2004.

  • Barn Find Ferrari Is A One Of A Kind

    This rare and collectible 330 GT V12 is not your average barn find!

  • Audi only made 15 of these limited edition R8 V10s and you can win one here

    The word "bargain" is rarely used when it comes to supercars, but since the Audi R8 is a less-expensive version of the Lamborghini Huracan, it is a bit of a supercar bargain. If you win this one that Omaze is giving away, you'll really be saving some cash, plus you'll have one of the rarest examples of the R8 in existence, one of only 15 ever made in Mugello Blue. Audi plays it cool with a conservative 3.2-second 0-60-mph estimate for the R8 Performance coupe; 2.9 seconds is closer to the truth, as achieved in previous tests of the R8 in this engine spec.

  • Search for bodies concludes at Florida condo collapse site

    Firefighters on Friday declared the end of their search for bodies at the site of a collapsed Florida condo building, concluding a month of painstaking work removing layers of dangerous debris that were once piled several stories high. The June 24 collapse at the oceanside Champlain Towers South killed 97 people, with at least one more missing person yet to be identified. The site has been mostly swept flat and the rubble moved to a Miami warehouse.

  • Video: Ferrari SF90 Claims Production-Car Lap Record at Indianapolis Road Course

    Car proves to be quicker than a NASCAR Xfinity Series car.

  • Car recalls for July 15-22: Nissan Sentra, Chevrolet trucks and SUVs on list

    The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for July 15 through 22, including a Nissan recall involving 138,736 units.

  • Relaxing behind the wheel of Mercedes’ level 3 autonomous Drive Pilot

    We had a chance to try Mercedes level-3 autonomous Drive Pilot system at the automaker’s test track and, while it did what it was supposed to do, we found it hard to turn off our driving brain while behind the wheel.