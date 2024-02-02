Bus of Venezuelan immigrants dropped off at Fresno Mission
A bus with 19 Venezuelan migrants was dropped off at the Fresno Mission on Thursday.
Republicans across the country are rallying behind Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in his legal and political standoff with the Biden administration over its handling of a surge of migrants at Texas’s border with Mexico. Here are four main things to know from this week regarding the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas.
SpaceX will become the co-owner of valuable data, biological samples, and possibly even patents and intellectual property related to human spaceflight, according to the terms and conditions of a new program inviting research on crewed Dragon missions. The company started quietly inviting proposals "for exceptional science and research ideas that will enable life in space and on other planets," to be executed on orbit using its Dragon spacecraft capsule. Specifically, SpaceX says it's looking for research studies and experiments focused on fitness, or solutions to increase "efficiency and effectiveness," and those focused on human health during long-duration spaceflight missions.
Also on mega markdown: the beloved Bissell Little Green for under $100, a queen-sized memory foam mattress for under $130, real white gold-plated jewelry for just $20, and more.
This week's best tech deals include the Samsung Pro Plus microSD card for $11, the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones for $328 and several Super Bowl 2024 TV deals.
The flowy, flattering top is a great way to upgrade your wardrobe for winter — and 46,000+ shoppers are smitten.
In today's edition: Where things stand entering the NHL All-Star break, the NBA All-Star reserves, NFL mock draft, the dumbest person on the planet, and more.
Advanced manufacturing startup Orbital Composites is teaming up with Virtus Solis Technologies to conduct a space-based solar power demonstration as soon as 2027. The two companies say the mission will be a precursor to an in-space “megawatt-class” solar power installation by 2030, which could mark “a new chapter in renewable energy.” Space-based solar power (SBSP) is not a new idea; the sun emits more energy than humans could possibly use at the point it reaches Earth, and much of this energy is reflected back into space.
Davis and James were both scratches for the showdown with the rival Celtics.
A small U.K. startup that combined a school bus service with a software platform to safeguard pupils has been acquired by "smart buses" startup Zeelo, which last year raised a $14 million war chest for expansion. Founded in the U.K. in 2010, Kura, which had previously raised £3.8 million in a private equity round from Souter Investments, provided a safeguarding tech platform for school and college bus transportation, and a similar service for employee shuttles and charter transport services in the U.K. Its acquisition for an undisclosed amount by Zeelo means the combined entity will have 220 customers, 450 operator partners and 40,000 daily riders using the platform, according to the company.
Hamilton left McLaren for Mercedes ahead of the 2013 season. It was an audacious move that paid off handsomely and now, he's making a similar move to Ferrari.
Messi rested, reportedly to protect against injury, and Inter Miami lost 6-0 to Al-Nassr. They're now winless in four preseason games.
More than 6,000 shoppers have given the treatment five stars: 'Leaves my mature skin noticeably smoother and brighter than other products.'
Don't miss this rare opportunity to scoop up fantastic finds for way less.
Polygon Labs, the team focused on building the layer-2 blockchain Polygon, has laid off 60 employees, or about 19% of its staff, according to a post published Thursday by CEO Marc Boiron. Polygon Labs is the entity that helps build out the blockchain’s ecosystem. Boiron said the team’s growth during the last crypto bull market “diluted” the qualities it wanted in its employees.
Prostate cancer screening isn’t always recommended. How do you know if or when to do it? Here’s what experts say.
With various ongoing lawsuits and NIL controversies, college athletics is a bit of a mess right now. How will collectives fit in moving forward?
Brad Bohannon was fired in May after he gave a friend information about his team as the friend attempted to wager $100,000 against Alabama.
Luxury sports car maker Ferrari reassured investors on Thursday that its revenues and core earnings would keep growing this year, supported by a strong order book stretching across 2025.
Cloud has spent her entire eight-year WNBA career with the Washington Mystics.
LIV Golf's new broadcast feature will offer fans a much wider range of coverage and information.