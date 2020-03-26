Busch will give you a '3-month supply' of free beer if you adopt or foster a pup as shelters close

Ronald Dumont/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Busch is giving a three-month supply of beer to people who adopt a dog from Midwest Animal Rescue & Services.

The pandemic has prompted many shelters around the country to close, but dogs still need foster homes.

The company is offering 500 people who are approved to foster or adopt a $100 gift card to buy the beer.

With shelters closing their doors during the pandemic, there is a dire need for foster and adoptive homes for pets around the country.

If a new pup to social distance with wasn't enticing enough to get people to open their homes, Busch and Midwest Animal Rescue & Services in Minnesota have teamed up to offer another perk to prospective dog owners: free beer.

"Busch is bringing two of your favorite things, beer and dogs, together for a great cause," Busch said in a statement. "Anyone who fosters or adopts a dog through MARS will receive a fresh, 3-month supply of crisp, cold Busch beer."

Busch won't hand out the cold beer itself, according to the fine print. But it'll give 500 recipients — who must be 21 or over — a $100 gift card they can use to buy it.

Busch also donated $25,000 to the MARS shelter, which has dozens of cats and dogs up for adoption or foster.

"If you're looking for a way to do some good right now (and have IRL companionship), this is your chance," the statement said.

Those interested in any of the pets can fill out an application and mark Busch in the referral. The promotion runs from March 25 to April 22.

The pandemic, which has prompted lockdowns around the world, has also led to a spike in pet ownership.

Having a pet comes with mental and physical health benefits, which can be particularly helpful for people socially isolating.

