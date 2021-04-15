Busch wants to pay your pooch $20,000 to try its dog beer – here's how to enter

Busch Beer says it wants to pay your dog $20,000 to taste test its new canine-friendly brew.

The company announced it's hosting a contest to hire a four-legged "Chief Tasting Officer" for its popular Busch Dog Brew.

To enter, submit a picture of your promising pup on social media (Facebook, Instagram or Twitter) with the hashtag #BuschCTOcontest. You also need to follow Busch Beer on whichever platform you use to submit your photo and your your account and/or post must be set to public so the sponsors can find it.

Busch started accepting entrants Tuesday and will continue to do so through April 28.

The winner gets $20,000,10 four-packs of Busch Dog Brew and an $800 pre-paid card to purchase pet insurance for your dog.

Busch launched the contest in response to the release of Busch Dog Brew last year. It says its first batch of the alcohol-free, bone broth brew sold out in 24 hours.

"The reaction to Busch Dog Brew’s release last year was so overwhelmingly positive that we knew we had a big challenge in Year 2 to keep the momentum going," said Daniel Blake, vice president of value brands at Anheuser-Busch, in a statement. "So to expand the brand this year, we needed a true expert in the space on our team."

Busch says the responsibilities of the Chief Tasting Officer include "taste-testing, quality control and fulfilling duties as an ambassador for the product and a featured content creator on Busch’s social channels."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dog beer taster: Busch wants to pay your pet $20K to test its Dog Brew