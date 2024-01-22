Busch's in South Lyon celebrates remodel with new look, offerings

SOUTH LYON — Busch’s Fresh Food Market has stepped up its grocery game, with an emphasis on produce and making the shopping experience easier to navigate.

After more than six months and a $1 million-plus investment, a remodel of the South Lyon store is complete.

“We have heard people feel (it's) much easier to shop,” said Busch's CEO Bobby Turner. “We refreshed the décor and made things a little more relevant.”

The renovation was the third of the 54,000-square-foot South Lyon store, which opened in 2007. The focus was to give the store a more open layout, particularly the produce department, Turner said. When customers enter the store now, they can stop at the new Starbucks counter. From there, they can easily see through the produce department to the back of the store.

Lin Aung shows off some of his creations at the newly remodeled South Lyon market.

Among additions to the store, which features more than 35,000 items — about 2,200 made in Michigan — are a sushi department with a chef making poke bowls, California rolls, shrimp tempura and spicy tuna rolls among 30 varieties of fresh sushi daily; and a candy shop with 100 new items, including “nostalgic, childhood favorites” such as Sanders chocolates, gummy worms, Swedish fish and more, with options to purchase by bulk or pre-packaged.

The store has expanded its bakery department, as well as the deli, where a variety of artisan cheeses can be found. Customers will notice six different hot soups, with offerings rotated weekly. Consistent staples will include Swiss onion, chicken noodle and chili. New artisan breads and cookies have also been added.

A wide selection of artisan cheeses are now available at the newly remodeled Busch's grocery store in South Lyon.

The floral department has expanded and there's additional emphasis on convenience foods, including ready-to-go breakfast items.

Busch’s has nine other locations, including Pinckney, Dexter, Farmington Hills, Plymouth and Livonia. Most locations have a Starbucks counter now, and there are plans to remodel more stores, including Busch’s Novi, which has just gotten underway.

“(It's) a big capital investment as a company and we really want to share the excitement."

