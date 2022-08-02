BUSD reserves consist of 60.5% US Treasury bills, 4.21% cash

Binance and Paxos Trust Company, which issues the dollar-pegged stablecoin BUSD (Binance USD), released the first unaudited breakdown of the reserves backing the token on Aug. 1.

Fast facts

According to the reserve report, BUSD was backed by US$738 million in cash, representing 4.21% of total reserves, and US$10.6 billion in U.S. Treasury bills with a maturity of less than 90 days, as of June 30.

The 17.4 billion BUSD tokens in circulation were also backed by another US$6.2 billion in U.S. Treasury collateralized reverse repurchase agreements with overnight maturities, the reserve report showed.

U.S. Treasury bills make up around 60.5% of total reserves while repo agreements represent over 35% of the reserves.

The reserve report also disclosed the cash custodians, most of which are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

BUSD, which gets branding support from Binance, is issued by Paxos, and both the company and the stablecoin are regulated by the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS).

Paxos holds customer assets in accounts segregated from corporate funds and in case the company fails, the NYDFS will return the assets to the users, according to Binance.

Binance USD’s reserve report comes at a time when stablecoin issuers are scrambling to increase transparency as the market remains wary of stablecoins after the collapse of TerraUSD and regulators look to tighten rules for stablecoin reserves.

