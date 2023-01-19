Buses held in Stuarts Draft as sheriff's office arrests wanted Danville suspect

STUARTS DRAFT — School buses were held in the Stuarts Draft area Thursday afternoon while Augusta County authorities arrested a wanted man out of Danville.

Sheriff Donald Smith said his office was contacted by the Danville Police Department regarding Marques R. Abbott, 22, who was wanted in a malicious wounding case. Danville police said Abbott was at the Montague Terrace Apartments in Stuarts Draft.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team executed a search warrant at approximately 3:30 p.m. at the apartment complex, and Abbott was taken into custody without incident.

Abbott was wanted on charges of malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding (three counts), use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and shooting a firearm in a public place causing injury.

“I requested the children be kept at the school while we executed the search warrant for their safety due to the nature of the arrest warrants," Smith said in a press release.

The sheriff said there were no threats to the schools or buses.

