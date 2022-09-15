Buses of Illegal Immigrants Arrive outside Kamala Harris’s D.C. Residence

Texas Governor Greg Abbott reportedly bussed over 100 illegal immigrants to the vice presidential residence in Washington, D.C., Thursday, days after Vice President Kamala Harris claimed the border was “secure.”

A video shot by Fox News shows the immigrants standing around on the sidewalk outside the Naval Observatory. The outlet’s national correspondent, Griff Jenkins, said the immigrants were mostly from “Venezuela” and that one migrant said the border is “open.”

BREAKING: Two buses of 101 migrants mostly from Venezuela arrive outside @VP Harris house in DC sent by @GregAbbott_TX – one migrant telling me he believes the border is “open” @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/Q70utdE4k0 — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) September 15, 2022

Harris said Sunday in an interview that the border is “secure” but that the U.S. has a “broken immigration system.”

“I think that there is no question that we have to do what the president and I asked Congress to do, the first request we made: pass a bill to create a pathway to citizenship,” Harris said. “The border is secure, but we also have a broken immigration system, in particular, over the last four years before we came in, and it needs to be fixed.”

Abbott’s move comes after Florida governor Ron DeSantis sent two planes of illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday, keeping his pledge to retaliate after the Biden administration sent planes of immigrants to Florida in November.

Venezuelan migrants stand outside St. Andrew’s Church in Edgartown, Mass., September 14, 2022.

Video, first reported on by Fox News, shows illegal immigrants arriving at the affluent New England summer destination, which features the 30-acre property of former President Barack Obama.

“States like Massachusetts, New York and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country by incentivizing illegal immigration through their designation as ‘sanctuary states’ and support for the Biden administration’s open border policies,” DeSantis’s communications director, Taryn Fenske, told the outlet.

Feske added, “in this past legislative session the Florida legislature appropriated $12 million to implement a program to facilitate the transport of illegal immigrants from this state consistent with federal law.”

DeSanstis’s apparent response to the federal government sending planes of immigrants to Florida received backlash from the state senator who represents Martha’s Vineyard, who called his move “pretty disgusting.”

“It’s pretty disgusting to see that politicians are capitalizing on the difficult circumstances these families are in for a ‘gotcha’ moment and political stunt,” Julian Cyr told Politico.

DeSantis has repeatedly sparred with the Biden administration, claiming that illegal immigrants were being transported by the federal government to Florida in the middle of the night.

In November, DeSantis said 70 planes full of illegal immigrants coming from the U.S.-Mexico border had landed in Florida. The governor suggested that he would send the immigrants to Delaware, President Joe Biden’s home state.

“To the extent that the federal government is paying for them to go all over the country and resettling them in Jacksonville, would it be against the law for us to send them somewhere else? … That’s something that I think we would want to look into,” The governor’s press secretary, Christina Pushaw, said at the time.

