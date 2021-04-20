Bush: GOP today is 'nativist'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim O'Donnell
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former President George W. Bush admitted Tuesday that the current iteration of the Republican Party is not what he "envisioned" when he left office more than a decade ago.

During an interview on NBC's Today, Hoda Kotb asked Bush how he would describe the GOP now. He replied that he believes it's "isolationist, protectionist, and, to a certain extent, nativist," and while he didn't sound pleased to acknowledge that, he said he's "just an old guy they put out to pasture," suggesting his opinion doesn't have much sway, either way. Bush did say he thinks a more moderate candidate has a chance to earn the party's nomination in 2024, however.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, some of Bush's critics weighed in on the comments, with Business Insider's John Haltiwanger questioning his self-awareness. Haltiwanger argued that there's a "direct line" between Bush's GOP and the current version led by former President Donald Trump, the connection largely driven by the war on terror.

More stories from theweek.com
The new HBO show you won't be able to stop watching
Former Trump aides are reportedly frustrated he didn't become vaccine 'salesman-in-chief' as planned
Donald Trump's most dangerous political legacy

Recommended Stories

  • Bush criticizes GOP isolationism, anti-immigration rhetoric

    George W. Bush says the Republican Party he served as president has become “isolationist, protectionist and, to a certain extent, nativist” and says he’s especially concerned about anti-immigration rhetoric. “It's a beautiful country we have and yet it's not beautiful when we condemn, call people names and scare people about immigration,” Bush told NBC's “Today” show on Tuesday. Bush, who was in New York to preside over a naturalization ceremony, said his new book, “Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants,” aims to ”elevate the discourse."

  • George W. Bush Laments Modern GOP’s ‘Nativist’ Tendencies

    Former President George W. Bush said recently that he would describe the Republican party today as “isolationist, protectionist and — to a certain extent — nativist.” Bush’s comments came during an interview on NBC’s Today after co-anchor Hoda Kotb asked how he would describe today’s GOP. Asked if he is disappointed with the Republican party he described, the 43rd president said it is “not exactly my vision, but I’m just an old guy they put out to pasture.” Kotb then asked if he believes a hypothetical Republican candidate who is “pro-immigration, pro- a path to citizenship for undocumented workers, pro-DACA, pro-reasonable gun control, pro-education funding for public schools” would “have a shot in 2024.” “Sure I think so,” Bush responded. “I think that it depends upon the emphasis. I think if the emphasis is integrity and decency and trying to work to get problems solved I think the proper person has a shot, yeah.” He added: “By the way, I think pro-immigration isn’t the right way to put it. I think border enforcement with a compassionate touch, that’s how I would put it because pro-immigration basically means let’s just open up the borders and nobody’s really for that and you can’t have a country that has open borders.” The comments come as Bush has begun promoting his new book, Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants. The former president says the mission of his book, which features portraits of American immigrants, is to help change Congress’ outlook on the country’s immigration policy. “Please put aside all the harsh rhetoric about immigration,” Bush said, addressing Congress in an interview with CBS News that aired Sunday. “Please put aside trying to score political points on either side.” He said he hopes to usher in a more “respectful tone” on Capitol Hill. Bush, a Republican who served as president from 2001 to 2009, has supported a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants given they pass a background check and pay any back taxes. In an interview with CBS’ Norah O’Donnell he said that the lack of substantial immigration reform was one of the greatest disappointments of his time in office. In his interview with Today, he suggested the system “really needs to be reformed and fixed,” adding that two things would help alleviate the crisis at the border: more judges and courts to process asylum cases and work visa reform. “There’s a lot of jobs that need to be filled and yet there are people willing to work hard to do so,” he said. He added that he believes some Republicans are not listening to his ideas on immigration “because you can score political points with the issue.” “It’s a beautiful country we have and yet it’s not beautiful when we condemn and call people names and scare people about immigration,” he said. “It’s an easy issue to frighten some of the electorate and I’m trying to have a different kind of voice.”

  • Marjorie Taylor Green distances herself from "Anglo-Saxon political traditions" document

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said Saturday a document full of incendiary nativist rhetoric meant to promote a potential America First Caucus was a "draft proposal from an outside group that I hadn’t read."Why it matters: The document linked to the caucus promises to "follow in President Trump’s footsteps" and outlines a policy platform to push "uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions" drew condemnation from a number of prominent Republicans. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Greene said the document as written at the "staff-level."A spokesperson for Greene, Nick Dyer, told CNN on Saturday that the representative "didn't approve that language and has no plans to launch anything.""This was an early planning proposal and nothing was agreed to or approved," he added.This denial is a swift reversal from Dyer's statement to CNN on Friday, in which he said the America First Caucus platform would be released "very soon."Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), who was also linked to the potential caucus, denied knowing about document and noted that he would continue to "work on America First issues in the House Freedom Caucus," per NBC News. "Let me be perfectly clear, I did not author this paper," he said. "In fact, I first became aware of it by reading about it in the news yesterday, like everyone else."Several House Republicans have come out against the group, with Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) tweeting that "[t]he Republican Party is the party of Lincoln & the party of more opportunity for all Americans — not nativist dog whistles."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • China's Xi swipes at U.S.: "Countries shouldn't impose rules on others"

    China's President Xi Jinping on Tuesday warned against "bossing others around or meddling in others' internal affairs" and called for "more fair and equitable" global governance.Why it matters: Xi's thinly veiled swipes at the U.S. during an online speech at an economic forum come at a time of heightened tensions between Beijing and Washington over trade, human rights and China's strategic and economic ambitions.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"However strong it may grow, China will never seek hegemony, expansion or a sphere of influence, nor will China ever engage in an arms race."XiWhat else he's saying: "International affairs should be conducted by way of negotiations and discussions, and the future destiny of the world should be decided by all countries," Xi said at the Boao Forum for Asia. "One or a few countries shouldn't impose their rules on others, and the world shouldn’t be led on by the unilateralism of a few countries."Xi warned that "any effort to build barriers and decouple works against economic and market principles, and would only harm others without benefiting oneself." Of note: The "barriers" comment was an apparent reference to concerns that U.S.-China tensions over security and technology could "split industries and markets into separate, less productive spheres with incompatible standards," AP notes.Reality check: Some of Xi’s comments are in stark contrast to the ruling Chinese Communist Party's actions. This includes:An increased Chinese military presence in the South China Sea as it tries to claim territories recognized as being part of other countries.Threats to Taiwan — including sending Chinese military aircraft to the island's air space in March — which prompted the Biden administration to send an unofficial delegation to Taiwan earlier this month.China's military spending is the second-highest in the world after the U.S. "Beijing is developing nuclear-capable ballistic missiles, submarines, stealth fighters and other weapons to extend its military reach," per AP.But, but, but: Despite the flashpoints, Beijing has been "making a concerted effort to improve ties with U.S. businesses," and several prominent American executives are taking part in the Asian economic forum — including Apple's Tim Cook and Tesla's Elon Musk, Bloomberg reports.And Xi's government and the Biden administration agreed to work together to tackle global climate change, after John Kerry, President Biden's special envoy on climate change, visited Shanghai last week to discuss the matter.Xi said at the forum it's important "to follow the philosophy of green development, advance international cooperation on climate change and do more to implement the Paris agreement on climate change."What to watch: Xi is due to take part in the White House's virtual climate summit, which is set to begin this Thursday.The Biden administration did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.Go deeper: House votes to condemn China's government for Hong Kong rights violationsMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Bill to limit cruise ships narrowed to Key West as ‘area of critical state concern’

    A legislative effort to overturn a 2020 vote by Key West residents to limit cruise-ship operations continues to be narrowed to the Monroe County tourism community.

  • Top regulator warns of COVID-19 hazards inside Iowa Capitol

    A top workplace safety regulator warned the Republican leaders of the Iowa Legislature that conditions inside the state Capitol are hazardous and may be exposing workers to the coronavirus, according to documents released Monday. Russell Perry, administrator of the Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration, warned in a “hazard alert letter” dated April 13 that an inspection by his agency raised concerns for the potential of worker illnesses tied to COVID-19 exposure. Perry wrote that the conditions do not amount to a violation of Iowa law but “may expose workers to COVID-19 hazards.”

  • Cuba's Communist Party chooses Miguel Díaz-Canel as leader

    In many ways, Cuba's new maximum leader is nothing like those who have governed the island for the past six decades. Miguel Díaz-Canel was never a guerrilla fighter and was for only a few years, like all Cubans of his generation, a soldier. On Monday, Cuba's Communist Party congress — as expected — chose Díaz-Canel to be its leader, adding that crucial post to the title of president he assumed in 2018.

  • One America News fires producer who publicly criticized the pro-Trump network's election coverage

    At the right-wing news channel One America News Network, "there's still serious doubts about who's actually president," as OAN correspondent Pearson Sharp said in a March 28 report. OAN "has become a kind of Trump TV for the post-Trump age," The New York Times reported Sunday, and some of its "coverage has not had the full support of the staff." One OAN producer, Marty Golingan, said the network had lurched to the right since he joined in 2016. The "majority" of his colleagues "did not believe the voter fraud claims being run on the air," Golingan told the Times, and "a lot of people said, 'This is insane, and maybe if [Dominion Voting Systems] sue us, we'll stop putting stories like this out.'" He said OAN's news director, Lindsay Oakley, reprimanded him for referring to "President Biden" in news copy. Golingan was fired Monday. He had told the Times' Rachel Abrams he would wear being sacked as "a badge of honor." UPDATE: One America News has fired Marty Golingan, who told us staffers don't think many of OAN's stories are true. “I’ve given up my journalistic integrity already, and to be fired, that would make me feel good,” he had told me. “I would wear it like a badge of honor.” — Rachel C. Abrams (@RachelAbramsNY) April 19, 2021 Of 18 current and former OAN staffers Abrams interviewed, 16 said their employer had broadcast reports they consider misleading, inaccurate, or untrue. But several also said they have bills to pay and few other job prospects. "We're not Nazis," one producer told Abrams. "Just, like, everyday people." More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingFormer Trump aides are reportedly frustrated he didn't become vaccine 'salesman-in-chief' as plannedDonald Trump's most dangerous political legacy

  • The Biden administration is reportedly weighing restrictions on nicotine in cigarettes and a possible menthol ban

    Shares of major tobacco companies fell sharply Monday following The Wall Street Journal's report.

  • Woman Filmed Hurling Anti-Asian Comments in a Metro Vancouver Park

    A woman went on a racist tirade against two Asian Canadian women after they refused to take a photo for her in a Metro Vancouver park last week. Gina Chong and Tiffany Tong were walking near Lafarge Lake Park in Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada when the woman approached them the evening of April 15. Chong allegedly declined the woman’s request for a photo, citing the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason, according to City News 1130.

  • Dakota Access argues pipeline closure would cause "economic shock"

    The operators of the Dakota Access oil pipeline (DAPL) argued to a federal court on Monday that the system's shutdown would be even more harmful than previously anticipated, in their final plea to keep the line open after a key permit was scrapped. The operators, led by Energy Transfer, told the U.S. District Court of the District of Columbia that an "immediate economic shock" would occur if the line were shut during a court-ordered environmental review. The 570,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) DAPL pipeline began operating in 2017 but has been locked in legal battles with Native American tribes and activists since before the line started construction.

  • Maxine Waters says she won’t be ‘bullied’ by Republicans over Chauvin remarks

    Judge says Waters’ comments could provide grounds for appealBiden tells reporters he’s ‘praying the verdict is the right verdict’ Waters during the protest in Brooklyn Center at the weekend. House minority leader Kevin McCarthy said he would introduce a resolution criticising Waters for what he called ‘dangerous comments.’ Photograph: Dominick Sokotoff/Zuma/Rex/Shutterstock After Republicans launched a long-shot attempt to censure and expel Maxine Waters from Congress over comments on the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, which the judge said could provide grounds for appeal, the veteran California progressive stayed defiant. “I am not worried that they’re going to continue to distort what I say,” Waters, 82, told the Grio. “This is who they are and this is how they act. And I’m not going to be bullied by them.” Chauvin, a former police officer, is on trial in Minneapolis for murder, after he knelt on George Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes in May last year. As the world awaits a verdict, tensions are high in the city. On Tuesday, comments by Joe Biden also attracted attention. At the White House, the president told reporters he was “praying the verdict is the right verdict, which is, I think … it’s overwhelming, in my view”. Waters, who is African American, has served in Congress since 1991. She has a long record of campaigning for civil rights and confronting political opponents in blunt terms, in some quarters earning the nickname Kerosene Maxine. Long a favorite target of Republicans, she attractedfocused ire in 2018, when she said Trump aides and officials should be confronted by the public. Last week, she told the hard-right Republican congressman Jim Jordan to “shut your mouth” during a hearing with Dr Anthony Fauci, the White House medical adviser. She spoke to the media on Saturday during a protest in Brooklyn Center, the Minneapolis suburb where police shot dead a 20-year-old Black man, Daunte Wright, earlier this month. Waters said she hoped Chauvin would be found “guilty, guilty, guilty”. If Chauvin was acquitted, she said, “we’ve got to stay on the street, and we’ve got to get more active. We’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.” Republicans were quick to accuse Waters of inciting violence as, they said, Democrats accused Donald Trump of doing before the 6 January Capitol riot. The House minority leader, Kevin McCarthy – who voted against impeaching Trump over the Capitol attack, which resulted in five deaths – said on Monday he would introduce a resolution censuring Waters for what he deemed “dangerous comments”. “This weekend in Minnesota, Maxine Waters broke the law by violating curfew and then incited violence,” McCarthy tweeted. In a co-ordinated attack, the Florida representative María Elvira Salazar said Waters had “a long history of inciting unrest and supporting dictators who use violence to get what they want”. The Texas representative August Pfluger called her rhetoric “outrageous and shameful”. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a far-right Georgia Republican and conspiracy theorist who has expressed support for executing prominent Democrats and FBI agents, said she would try to expel Waters, whom she called “a danger to our society”. Greene claimed Waters “incited Black Lives Matter domestic terrorists”, following a shooting in which two Minnesota national guard members sustained minor injuries. The Chauvin trial is at the center of national dialogue. On Tuesday Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, told NBC he had received a call from Biden. The president, he said, “was just calling. He knows how it is to lose a family member. And he knows that the process of what we’re going through so he was just letting us know that he was praying for us, and hoping that everything would come out to be OK.” Later, at the White House, Biden told reporters: “I can only imagine the pressure and the anxiety they’re feeling. They’re a good family, and they’re calling for peace and tranquility.” The president added: “I’m praying the verdict is the right verdict, which is, I think … it’s overwhelming, in my view. I wouldn’t say that, lest the jury was sequestered now and not hear me say that.” The White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, said Biden was “moved” by his conversations with the Floyd family. Biden was “certainly not looking to influence” the outcome of the trial by commenting, she said, adding: “I don’t think he would see it as weighing in on the verdict … regardless of the outcome, the president has consistently called for peace.” Waters’ words were raised in the courtroom in Minneapolis on Monday when defense attorneys motioned for a mistrial because of them. Judge Peter Cahill denied the motion but also expressed frustration, saying Waters had been “disrespectful to the rule of law and to the judicial branch”. Cahill also told the defense: “I’ll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned.” But Nancy Pelosi, the House speaker, defended Waters, saying she did not need to apologize. “Maxine talked about ‘confrontation’ in the manner of the civil rights movement,” Pelosi said.

  • Mike Lindell says his company MyPillow is suing Dominion for $1.6 billion

    MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has repeatedly accused Dominion Voting Systems of switching votes from Trump to Biden. This has been thoroughly debunked.

  • Northern Minnesota community cut off by Canadian border restrictions faces another month of 'crisis'

    On Tuesday, Canada extended its border restrictions until May 21, according to Public Safety Minister Bill Blair. Only essential travel will be permitted across Canada's border with the U.S., reports Reuters, continuing restrictions that have been in place since March 2020. Canadian border restrictions have proven disastrous for residents of Minnesota's Northwest Angle, a geographical oddity surrounded on three sides by Canada, with a body of water on the fourth side. The Angle's only connection to land is its border with Canada's Manitoba province, but due to a surveyor's error, it's considered the northernmost part of Minnesota. As Rep. Michelle Fischbach (R-Minn.) explained in a Star Tribune op-ed, border restrictions have cut the 120-odd residents off from friends and family in the U.S. hoping to visit by road, devastated the local fishing lodges and other tourist attractions, and made it nearly impossible for residents to buy groceries or receive medical care without risking being stranded away from their homes. Residents have pleaded with Canadian officials to open the 80-kilometer passage in Manitoba to allow tourists into the Angle, reports CBC News. Tourism has been deemed non-essential in Canada's border restrictions, but in the tourism-based economy of the Northwest Angle, it's about as essential as it gets. Beyond business concerns, residents report being separated from their families while waiting days for negative results from molecular COVID-19 tests. "With the eyes of the national media focused on the chaos at America's southern border, few have any idea this problem exists," writes Fischbach. "But the northern border is in crisis, too." More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingFormer Trump aides are reportedly frustrated he didn't become vaccine 'salesman-in-chief' as plannedDonald Trump's most dangerous political legacy

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs controversial "anti-riot" bill into law

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed into law Monday a controversial bill that increases penalties for crimes committed during a "riot," which civil rights groups have denounced as unconstitutional. Why it matters: The bill, effective immediately, will increase penalties for crimes committed during a "riot" and would allow authorities to hold protesters arrested for misdemeanors without bail until their first court appearance, per the Orlando Sentinel.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: The law also establishes new felonies for organizing or participating in a violent demonstration and offers "civil legal immunity to people who drive through protesters blocking a road," per the Orlando Sentinel.The law also creates protections for Confederate monuments and other historical memorials, and makes it more difficult for local governments to decrease their law enforcement budgets.Opponents of the bill say it curtails citizens' First Amendment rights to peaceful assembly and free speech. Micah Kubic, the executive director of ACLU of Florida, previously called the bill "racist, unconstitutional, and anti-democratic."Driving the news: “We wanted to make sure that we were able to protect the people of our great state, people’s businesses and property against any type of mob activity or violent assemblies," said DeSantis at the bill's signing on Monday, reports the Miami Herald. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Report: Missouri lawmaker should be ousted for alleged abuse

    A state House committee report released Monday called for a new Missouri lawmaker’s ouster over allegations that he physically and sexually abused his children years ago. The Missouri House Ethics Committee found the claims against Lee's Summit Republican Rep. Rick Roeber credible, according to the report. Several of his children told investigators that he also frequently beat them with a belt, choked them and once drowned a litter of puppies.

  • Amy Coney Barrett has book deal with conservative imprint

    Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has a book deal with a Penguin Random House imprint, The Associated Press has learned. Adrian Zackheim, who heads the conservative Sentinel imprint, confirmed Monday that he has an agreement with Barrett. Zackheim declined to provide any additional details beyond saying that the book would not be out this year.

  • New evidence leads judge to revoke bail for Proud Boy leaders involved in Capitol riot

    A federal judge will revoke bail for two leaders of the Proud Boys, a paramilitary right-wing extremist group, after they were released while awaiting trial for their involvement in the Capitol insurrection, Politico reports.Why it matters: The judge said he was swayed by new evidence from prosecutors showing encrypted messages and profanity-laden social media posts from the defendants that vowed violence against lawmakers who planned to certify the election.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: "The defendants stand charged with seeking to steal one of the crown jewels of our country, in a sense, by interfering with the peaceful transfer of power," Judge Timothy Kelly said about his decision. "It’s no exaggeration to say the rule of law ... in the end, the existence of our constitutional republic is threatened by it."The ruling, previewed in a Monday court hearing, reverses an earlier decision to free the men pending trial. New evidence brought by prosecutors shows Ethan Nordean and Joseph Biggs played a key role in orchestrating the riots, according to Kelly, which became a deciding factor in the case.Prosecutors say Nordean helped plan the Proud Boys' tactical strategy for Jan. 6: divide into smaller groups and overwhelm police. Prosecutors are also holding Nordean and Biggs partially responsible for significant damage caused by a fellow Proud Boy who smashed a window with a riot shield. The group's actions led to one of the earliest breaches of the Capitol, per Politico.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Signs Controversial 'Public Disorder' Bill Into Law

    Critics say the purported "anti-riot" bill is a direct attack on the First Amendment.

  • Maxine Waters gave ‘OK to criminals,’ ‘intentionally put pressure’ on jury: Leo Terrell

    Fox News contributor Leo Terrell reacted to Rep. Maxine Waters’, D-Calif., remarks on the ongoing George Floyd trial in which she incited a crowd to be ‘confrontational.’