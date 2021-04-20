Bush says America is so polarised people ‘couldn’t believe I was friends with Michelle Obama’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gino Spocchia
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;Former US presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama with former first ladies Barbara Bush and Michelle Obama in 2016&lt;/p&gt; (CBS Sunday Morning)

Former US presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama with former first ladies Barbara Bush and Michelle Obama in 2016

(CBS Sunday Morning)

George W. Bush recalled being surprised by the reaction of Americans towards his friendship with former first lady Michelle Obama.

The former president told "CBS Sunday Morning" that Americans are too “polarised” to believe a friendship between a Democrat and a Republican, and that the reaction “shocked” him.

“I think it's a problem that Americans are so polarised in their thinking that they can't imagine a George W. Bush and a Michelle Obama being friends,” said the 74-year-old.

“It shocked me,” said Mr Bush, who recalled the reaction to a photo of him hugging Ms Obama at the opening of the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington DC in 2016.

Ms Bush, the former first lady, and former president Barack Obama were also photographed together.

“We got in the car and I think Barbara [Bush] or Jenna said, 'Hey, you're trending!',” recalled the former Republican president. “The American people were so surprised that Michelle Obama and I could be friends”.

Ms Obama described Mr Bush as her “partner in crime” because of the seating arrangements for ex-presidents and their spouses for funerals and inaugurations, in an interview in 2018.

"I love him to death," Ms Obama told the “Today” show of the former Republican president. "He's a wonderful man. He's a funny man."

In the interview, Mr Bush went on to criticise former president Donald Trump for being “undignified” while in office — and out of it.

“I feel a responsibility to uphold the dignity of the office, I did then and I do now, and I think it’s undignified to want to see my name in print all the time,” said Mr Bush of Mr Trump.

The 74-year-old, who took-up painting after leaving office in 2009, was interviewed ahead of the publication of a book of oil paintings of the country’s immigrants.

Mr Bush called for Republicans in Congress to “put aside the harsh rhetoric about immigration,” and to adopt a tone that is “more respectful of the immigrant,” amid concerns of an increase in arrivals at the Mexico border in recent months.

Read More

Barack Obama roasts Charles Barkley over weight

1st woman applies to run for Syria's presidential elections

Trump urges Americans to get vaccinated as he calls J&J pause ‘stupid’

Recommended Stories

  • George W. Bush Is Now Deeply Concerned About The Spread Of 'Untruths'

    The president whose lies pushed the country into the Iraq War attempts to join the "reality-based community."

  • Derek Chauvin Was Convicted Of Murder. Most Cops Who Kill Go Unpunished.

    Police kill around 1,000 people every year. A small fraction are arrested, and even fewer are actually convicted.

  • Driver plows through basketball game to break it up, striking a child, NC deputies say

    She drove around, cursing and waving a knife, cops say

  • Harriet Tubman’s lost childhood home discovered by archaeologists

    The site is on Maryland’s Eastern Shore in the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge

  • Republicans scramble to distance themselves from Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'America First' caucus

    The congresswoman blames rogue staff for the platform document and said she never planned to launch anything

  • The iRobot Roomba i7+ is the best robot vacuum ever made—and it's at its lowest price ever

    The iRobot Roomba i7+ is the best robot vacuum on the market, and right now, it's at a big discount at QVC—find out more.

  • US House condemns China over Hong Kong crackdown in near-unanimous vote

    Republican Thomas Massie was the lone member to vote against the resolution

  • Mads Mikkelsen accidentally left his highly secret James Bond script on a plane

    The actor landed the role of "Casino Royale's" villain, Le Chiffre, but could have lost his career if the script had ended up in the wrong hands.

  • George Floyd's brother urges peaceful protests as the jury begins deliberations on Derek Chauvin's trial

    Terrence Floyd told the Independent that a guilty conviction would be "a big spark of hope," but people should protest peacefully whatever happens.

  • Nine shot at child’s 12th birthday party in Louisiana

    Police has claimed that more than one weapon was used at the birthday party in which nine sustained gunshot wounds

  • "A moment of accountability": Lawmakers react to Chauvin verdict

    Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts in the killing of George Floyd.

  • Video shows the Floyd family's tearful reaction to Derek Chauvin being found guilty in George Floyd's death

    Video footage showed Floyd's family cheering and emotionally celebrating as they watched the live broadcast of the verdict being read.

  • TikTok faces claim for billions in London child privacy lawsuit

    TikTok, the wildly popular video app, and its Chinese parent ByteDance could face a damages claim worth billions of pounds (dollars) in London's High Court over allegations they illegally harvested the private data of millions of European children. Anne Longfield, the former Children's Commissioner for England and so-called "litigation friend", or public face, of an anoynmous 12-year-old girl leading the class action, said on Wednesday that affected children could receive thousands of pounds each if the claim is successful.

  • Are COVID Vaccine Side Effects a Good Sign?

    Photo: GettyIf someone gets a headache or feels a bit under the weather after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, it’s become common to hear them say something like “Oh, it just means my immune system is really working hard.” On the flip side, when people don’t notice any side effects, they sometimes worry the shot isn’t doing its job or their immune system isn’t reacting at all.Is there any link between what you can notice after a vaccine and what’s happening on the cellular level inside your body? Robert Finberg is a physician who specializes in infectious diseases and immunology at the Medical School at the University of Massachusetts. He explains how this perception doesn’t match the reality of how vaccines work.What does your body do when you get a vaccine?Your immune system responds to the foreign molecules that make up any vaccine via two different systems.The initial response is due to what’s called the innate immune response. This system is activated as soon as your cells notice you’ve been exposed to any foreign material, from a splinter to a virus. Its goal is to eliminate the invader. White blood cells called neutrophils and macrophages travel to the intruder and work to destroy it.This first line of defense is relatively short-lived, lasting hours or days.The second line of defense takes days to weeks to get up and running. This is the long-lasting adaptive immune response. It relies on your immune system’s T and B cells that learn to recognize particular invaders, such as a protein from the coronavirus. If the invader is encountered again, months or even years in the future, it’s these immune cells that will recognize the old enemy and start generating the antibodies that will take it down.In the case of the SARS-CoV-2 vaccines, it takes approximately two weeks to develop the adaptive response that brings long-lasting protection against the virus.Be Very, Very Skeptical of These ‘Bad News’ Vaccine ReportsWhen you get the vaccine shot, what you’re noticing in the first day or two is part of the innate immune response: your body’s inflammatory reaction, aimed at quickly clearing the foreign molecules that breached your body’s perimeter.It varies from person to person, but how dramatic the initial response is does not necessarily relate to the long-term response. In the case of the two mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, well over 90 percent of people immunized developed the protective adaptive immune response while fewer than 50 percent developed any side effects, and most were mild.You may never know how strongly your body’s adaptive immune response is gearing up.The bottom line is you can’t gauge how well the vaccine is working within your body based on what you can detect from the outside. Different people do mount stronger or weaker immune responses to a vaccine, but post-shot side effects won’t tell you which you are. It’s the second, adaptive immune response that helps your body gain vaccine immunity, not the inflammatory response that triggers those early aches and pains.What are side effects, anyway?Side effects are normal responses to the injection of a foreign substance. They include things like fever, muscle pain and discomfort at the injection site, and are mediated by the innate immune response.Neutrophils or macrophages in your body notice the vaccine molecules and produce cytokines—molecular signals that cause fever, chills, fatigue and muscle pain. Doctors expect this cytokine reaction to happen any time a foreign substance is injected into the body.In studies where neither recipients nor researchers knew which individuals were getting the mRNA vaccine or a placebo, approximately half of people aged 16 to 55 who received a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine developed a headache after the second dose. This reaction may relate to the vaccine—but a quarter of people who received just a placebo also developed a headache. So in the case of very common symptoms, it can be quite difficult to attribute them to the vaccine with any certainty.Researchers anticipate some reports of side effects. Adverse events, on the other hand, are things that physicians do not expect to happen as a result of the vaccine. They would include organ failure or serious damage to any part of the body.The blood clots that triggered the U.S. to pause distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are a very rare event, apparently happening with one-in-a-million frequency. Whether they are definitely caused by the vaccine is still under investigation—but if scientists conclude they are, blood clots would be an extremely rare side effect.What component in the shot causes side effects?The only “active ingredient” in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines is the mRNA instructions that tell the recipient’s cells to build a viral protein. But the shots have other components that help the mRNA travel inside your body.To get the vaccine’s mRNA into the vaccinated person’s cells where it can do its job, it must evade enzymes in the body that would naturally destroy it. Researchers protected the mRNA in the vaccine by wrapping it in a bubble of lipids that help it avoid destruction. Other ingredients in the shots—like polyethylene glycol, which is part of this lipid envelope—could cause allergic responses.If I feel sick after my shot, does that signal strong immunity?Scientists haven’t identified any relationship between the initial inflammatory reaction and the long-term response that leads to protection. There’s no scientific proof that someone with more obvious side effects from the vaccine is then better protected from COVID-19. And there’s no reason that having an exaggerated innate response would make your adaptive response any better.Both the authorized mRNA vaccines provided protective immunity to over 90 percent of recipients, but fewer than 50 percent reported any reaction to the vaccine and far fewer had severe reactions.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Rare subtropical storm takes shape in Atlantic Ocean

    The start of the Atlantic hurricane season is still more than a month away, but a new and unusual tropical system has developed in a part of the Atlantic Ocean where tropical systems rarely occur. Subtropical Storm Potira took shape on Tuesday morning with sustained winds of 40 mph outside of the traditional Atlantic Basin. Instead of spinning up in the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean Sea or the northern Atlantic Ocean, it developed south of the equator off the coast of Brazil. Potira can be traced back to a non-tropical disturbance that moved off the coast of Brazil over the weekend before stalling over the ocean just off the coast. As it sat over the water, it gradually started to organize and take on some characteristics of a tropical storm, eventually being declared a subtropical storm by Brazil's Navy. Subtropical Storm Potira off the coast of southeastern Brazil on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (NASA/WorldView) Only a handful of tropical systems have ever been recorded over the Atlantic Ocean south of the equator, although the frequency of this phenomenon has been trending upward in recent years. Before Potira developed, there had only been 14 named tropical systems in the southern Atlantic Ocean, a majority of which were subtropical storms. This means that they have meteorological characteristics of both a tropical storm and a non-tropical storm. Most recently was Subtropical Storm Oquira which developed on Dec. 28, 2020, according to Brazil's Navy. Only one system has ever reached hurricane status in the South Atlantic. In 2004 near the end of March, Hurricane Catarina became a Category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale before making landfall in Brazil. "Catarina landed in its namesake state in southern Brasil and had enough strength to bring loss of life," AccuWeather International Meteorologist Jim Andrews said. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP The Brazilian Navy has the forecasting duties for tropical systems in this region of the Atlantic Ocean and is forecasting Potira to remain a subtropical storm over the next few days. It also uses a different set of names for tropical systems than the National Hurricane Center. Every year, around a dozen named tropical systems form in the Atlantic hurricane basin, the area of the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico where the conditions come together for a tropical storm or hurricane to take shape. However, the conditions south of the equator are different than they are north of the equator. One of the biggest factors is wind shear. When wind shear is low, it allows disturbances to organize and potentially develop into a tropical storm or hurricane. This disruptive wind is typically higher in the southern Atlantic when compared to the northern Atlantic. "Having strong wind shear, it becomes very difficult to nearly impossible to have genesis of tropical cyclones," the National Hurricane Center explained. Another factor is that the water temperature is typically lower in this region of the southern Atlantic, limiting the potential for tropical development. Potira is forecast to remain nearly stationary off the coast of Brazil over the next several days with small fluctuations in strength but maintaining subtropical status. The system will likely dissipate off the coast of Brazil and have no direct impact on land apart from rough surf along the nearby coast and local shipping routes. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • ‘Steve Urkel’ actor launches cannabis brand on 4/20

    Product lineup includes variants of popular Purple Urkle strain

  • Democrats block motion to censure Maxine Waters for protest remarks

    FOX News Congressional Correspondent Chad Pergram has the details from Capitol Hill on 'Special Report'

  • Analysis: Beijing huddles with friends, seeks to fracture U.S.-led 'clique'

    China is shoring up ties with autocratic partners like Russia and Iran, as well as economically dependent regional countries, while using sanctions and threats to try to fracture the alliances the United States is building against it. Worryingly for Beijing, diplomats and analysts say, the Biden administration has got other democracies to toughen up to a rising, more globally assertive China on human rights and regional security issues like the disputed South China Sea. "China has always resolutely opposed the U.S. side engaging in bloc politics along ideological lines, and ganging up to form anti-China cliques," the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement to Reuters.

  • 3 Penny Stocks Robinhood Investors Love: Are They Buys?

    Robinhood investors especially seem to like penny stocks these days. Several even meet the original penny stock definition of having a share price of less than $1. Here are three such penny stocks that Robinhood investors love -- and whether or not they're smart picks to buy now.

  • Sports world reacts to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict. ‘They finally got one case right’

    “Justice served on all counts. Good. Still a ton of work to do.”