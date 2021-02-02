Bushfire burns Perth Hills homes while Australian city is on lockdown

Rebecca Falconer
Updated

A massive uncontained bushfire has destroyed at least 30 homes in the Perth Hills, Western Australia, authorities said Tuesday.

Why it matters: Per state Premier Mark McGowan, "Right now WA is battling two different kinds of emergencies — a dangerous fire emergency and a COVID-19 lockdown emergency."

Details: Police Commissioner Chris Dawson, who is the WA state emergency coordinator, told a news conference it's OK for those in fire-affected areas to go to a family member's house, despite restrictions requiring people stay home unless shopping for groceries or for some other essential reason.

  • "If you're in that fire zone, don't hesitate, we don't want people to be so cautious that they or their loved ones are put under threat," he said.

  • Since the wildfire broke out on Perth's fringes overnight, the blaze has so far razed some 17,000 acres amid hot, gusty conditions, fire officials said.

For the record: State capital Perth and other parts of WA entered a five-day lockdown after a security guard contracted COVID-19 from a guest in managed hotel quarantine.

Originally published

