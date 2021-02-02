Bushfire burns Perth Hills homes while Australian city is on lockdown
A massive uncontained bushfire has destroyed at least 30 homes in the Perth Hills, Western Australia, authorities said Tuesday.
Why it matters: Per state Premier Mark McGowan, "Right now WA is battling two different kinds of emergencies — a dangerous fire emergency and a COVID-19 lockdown emergency."
Residents fleeing the fire told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation they're not sure what the evacuation rules are during COVID-19 restrictions.
Details: Police Commissioner Chris Dawson, who is the WA state emergency coordinator, told a news conference it's OK for those in fire-affected areas to go to a family member's house, despite restrictions requiring people stay home unless shopping for groceries or for some other essential reason.
"If you're in that fire zone, don't hesitate, we don't want people to be so cautious that they or their loved ones are put under threat," he said.
Since the wildfire broke out on Perth's fringes overnight, the blaze has so far razed some 17,000 acres amid hot, gusty conditions, fire officials said.
For the record: State capital Perth and other parts of WA entered a five-day lockdown after a security guard contracted COVID-19 from a guest in managed hotel quarantine.
