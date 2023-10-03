Bushfires flare in parts of southeast Australia

STORY: Around 17,000 hectares (66 square miles) were ablaze on Tuesday in the eastern part of Victoria state's Gippsland region after high winds spread fires overnight, according to state fire authorities, who had deployed more than 650 firefighters.

Conditions are expected to change rapidly in Victoria Tuesday afternoon, with heavy rains expected to help douse fires but potentially trigger flash flooding.

Hot and dry conditions also led New South Wales authorities on Tuesday to ban open fires across large swathes of the state, including the Greater Sydney Region. There were 82 fires burning across the state, 16 not contained, on Tuesday morning.