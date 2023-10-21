Bushka, Mitchell lead Butler to a 37-10 win over Dayton

DAYTON, OHio (AP) — Bret Bushka threw for two touchdowns, one to Jyran Mitchell, who also ran for two scores, and Butler raced past Dayton 37-10 on Saturday.

Mitchell had 117 yards on 21 carries with a 24-yard score to make it 10-0 and a 59-yard burst for a 30-7 lead. Bushka was 18 of 23 for 191 yards, finding Mitchell for a 3-yard score that made it 20-3 at halftime, as the Bulldogs scored on their first four possessions. Bushka completed all 12 of his passes in the first half.

Bushka had a 9-yard toss to Ryan Lezon to close out the scoring.

Luka Zurak kicked three field goals, the longest from 46 yards.

Jeremiah Jackson had 11 tackles for Butler (5-3, 3-2 Pioneer Football League), which was 1 of 9 on third down, 3 of 3 on fourth and 4 of 4 in the red zone.

Drew VanVleet was 30 of 48 passing for 184 yards for Dayton (2-6, 0-5), which has lost five straight.

