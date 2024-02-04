Who are the Bushmasters? The history of the Arizona soldiers injured in drone strike

The 158th Infantry Regiment Bushmasters were famous for their displays of bravery and valor in defending the United States in World War II. The group, which was started in Arizona, is a major part of the state's military history.

During a drone attack in Jordan on Jan. 28, 40 U.S. service members were injured and three were killed with more than half of the wounded from the Arizona National Guard's 158th Infantry Regiment. Most of the injured troops have returned to duty, officials said Saturday.

Here is what we know about who the Bushmasters are, their Arizona roots and how they have historically aided the United States military.

What is the 158th Infantry Regiment?

The Bushmasters can trace their history back to the 1st Arizona Volunteer Infantry in 1865, according to a history of the group provided by the Arizona National Guard. The first unit of Bushmasters consisted of five companies, some Pima and Maricopa Indians and some Sonoran Mexicans. These individuals fought in several campaigns against Apache Indians during the Apache Wars.

According to the history, 250 Arizona guardsmen joined Col. Leonard Wood's 1st United States Calvary. During the Cuban campaign, they adopted the unit motto, "Cuidado!" It means to look out or beware. They were also known as the "Rough Riders" under Col. Theodore Roosevelt.

In 1917, the 1st Arizona Volunteers were redesignated as the 158th Infantry Regiment. In 1940, the regiment was mobilized for federal service.

How did the 158th Infantry Regiment get the name Bushmasters?

According to the history, the group received the name "Bushmasters" during their time in the Panama Canal Zone in 1941. There they underwent a jungle training program and, due to frequent encounters with the bushmaster snake, the regiment adopted the name "Bushmasters."

What did the Bushmasters do in WWII?

During the Second World War, the Bushmasters suffered more than 1,400 casualties, according to the National World War II Museum. According to the history, the group's first battle of the war was at Arawe, New Britain, in January 1944. They dislodged a 9,000-man Japanese defense and established control over western New Britain.

In 1944, they fought against the 26th Japanese "Tiger" division and secured Wakde-Samai. In the same year, they attacked Noemfoor Island. After several weeks of fighting, they won the battle and secured the airspace.

The year after, in 1945, they fought for 21 days in the Philippines, cleared the Damortis-Rosario Road and prevented a Japanese counterattack of the Sixth Army. During the fighting on Jan. 14, 1945, otherwise known as "Bloody Sunday," 25 soldiers died and 65 were wounded in action.

The Bushmasters never lost a battle to the Japanese.

How are the Bushmasters connected to Arizona and what do they do now?

The Bushmasters were originally the 1st Arizona Volunteer Infantry. They fought in the Apache Wars, Spanish-American War and World War II. After the war, the Bushmasters were deactivated, but the group was reactivated in Glendale in 1948.

In 1967, then Arizona Gov. Jack Williams signed a law establishing Dec. 3 as "Bushmaster Day" in Arizona.

In recent years, the Bushmasters have fought in Iraq and Afghanistan. From 2005 to 2006, some of the Bushmasters deployed to Iraq to help aid in Operation Iraqi Freedom, where they conducted operations as part of the International Coalition. In 2007, the Bushmasters deployed to Afghanistan to help Operation Enduring Freedom, where they conducted operations as part of the International Security Assistance Force.

The Bushmasters deployed continuously in support of the Global War on Terrorism from 2010 to 2016. In 2018, they were part of Operation Freedom's Sentinel in Afghanistan, where they assisted Afghanistan's defense and security forces.

In September 2023, members of the Arizona National Guard were deployed as part of Operation Spartan Shield to provide "law and order and personal security capabilities" for roughly one year, according to Capt. Erin Hannigan, a spokesperson for the National Guard.

