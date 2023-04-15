Bushnell man arrested on felony child pornography charges

A Sumter County man who had already been arrested for possession of child pornography is now facing even more charges.

The investigation began back in March of 2022 when detectives with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office’s Child Exploitation Investigations Unit received a tip that the person living at a home on County Road 631 in Bushnell was engaged in child pornography distribution.

A search of the home yielded several electronic devices that were examined by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

After examining the devices, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for 33-year-old Cameron Vesper for 12 counts of possession of child pornography.

According to the sheriff’s office, some of the material they found showed children under the age of 10 engaged in sexual acts.

Deputies located Vesper in October and placed him under arrest.

On Friday, deputies issued another arrest warrant for Vesper charging him with an additional 15 counts of possession of child pornography after even more devices found during the initial search were turned over to FDLE.

Some of the material found on those devices included images showing children under the age of two engaged in sexual acts with adults.

Vesper’s 15 additional charges were upgraded to second-degree felonies because of the amount of images that were found and the sexual assault involving children, according to the sheriff’s office.

Vesper was booked into the Sumter County jail again Friday where he remains with no bond.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who may have additional information relevant to the investigation into Vesper to contact them at (352) 793-2621 or call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477 to remain anonymous.

