'Busier across the board,' Davison County Sheriff says of 2023 rise in reported crime numbers

Dec. 3—MITCHELL — A steady increase in crime this year has made for a busy year at the Davison County Sheriff's Office.

The number of citations issued by the Davison County Sheriff's Office from January 2023 through September increased 16% compared to the same time span last year, according to the year-to-date report released by the local law enforcement agency in October.

"We've been busier across the board. We're dealing with drugs all the time," Davison County Sheriff Steve Harr said of the influx in crime he's noticed this year.

Specifically, there have been 447 citations issued by the Davison County Sheriff's Office at the end of third quarter in the fiscal year, 62 more than the 385 issued in 2022 through three quarters. The third quarter spans from July, August and September.

The amount of citations includes all criminal charges issued by the sheriff's office within the county, ranging from felonies to misdemeanor traffic citations. The reports do not include any citations and other crime related data handled by the Mitchell Police Department.

The sheriff's office primarily patrols the entire Davison County area surrounding the city of Mitchell, while the Mitchell Police Department handles crime within the city limits. The two agencies assist one another when necessary.

The Davison County Sheriff's Office quarterly and year-to-date reports provide statistics for seven categories, which includes crashes, citations, warning tickets, civil papers served, case reports, calls for service and average daily jail inmate numbers.

According to the statistics in the latest report, six of the seven categories have seen increases this year. The average daily jail inmate total is the only category that decreased through three quarters.

In 2022, the average daily jail inmate number was 67 at the end of the third quarter. This year, the number has decreased to 63, marking a minimal dip from 2022.

"The first half of the year, we were extremely full at the jail. Things have leveled off a little bit since then," he said.

As of the end of September, the Davison County Sheriff's Office has fielded 2,716 calls for service, a 24% increase compared to the same time frame in 2022.

"I haven't noticed an increase in violent crime, but we've definitely seen it this year," Harr said.

The number of crashes handled by the law enforcement agency has seen a minimal 3% increase through three quarters this year. There have been a total of 87 crashes that the Davison County Sheriff's Office has responded to over the past nine months.

With the winter season in effect, vehicle crashes could see an uptick to close out the year.