'Busier than busy': Popular Peoria restaurant adapts over 40 years

A murmur of conversation filled Alexander’s Steakhouse on a weeknight in mid-January.

The Peoria restaurant celebrated its 40-year anniversary in 2023. Last year, the business was also recognized in the fine dining, steakhouse and salad bar categories of the Official Community’s Choice Awards.

“We're just thrilled to death that people think of us so highly,” said Ron Helms, president of Mercedes Restaurants, Inc., which owns and operates Alexander’s. “We don't take that lightly, and we know that we have to work hard every day to earn that trust.”

While Alexander’s Steakhouse has encountered changes and challenges over the past four decades, Helms said the restaurant has also experienced strong community support.

Creating a ‘community gathering spot’ around the grill

Blake Beason, a chef at Alexander's Steakhouse, works the grill while other customers choose their steaks from a nearby refrigerator at the popular Peoria restaurant. Customers can choose to make their own or let the restaurant's experts do the cooking.

Alexander’s Steakhouse opened its doors in 1983.

At the time, Helms said the business featured meals for just under $10. Customers could order large cuts of steak – such as a 16 oz ribeye or a 14 oz filets – which were served alongside toast, a baked potato and an all-you-can-eat salad bar.

There was just one catch.

“The customer had to cook their own meal,” Helms said. “We didn't have cooks at all.”

Helms said the unique, do-it-yourself dining experience was well received by the community. He said the restaurant was especially popular for social and work-related gatherings – as guests could get to know one another while standing around the grill.

Steaks, chicken, kabobs and toast cook on one of the large charcoal grills at Alexander's Steakhouse in Peoria.

Alexanders eventually introduced a grill-side chef, who would cook customers’ steaks for an additional $2. Helms said the extra charge was removed after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nowadays, Helms said the majority of steaks are prepared by restaurant staff – who cook at the large, indoor grills situated throughout the dining areas. Helms described the setup as “eatertainment.”

There are some guests who still opt for the hands-on experience of cooking at the grill, of course. Helms said the restaurant’s chefs will often interact with customers and offer advice and tips.

“Some people are timid, and we just get them going and once they do it, they have a great time with it,” Helms said. “We have some customers that absolutely cook every single time they come here. That's what they love about the place, and we have a lot of kids do their toast … So, it’s a community gathering spot as far as around the grill.”

‘It's a conundrum’

Ron Helms, president of Mercedes Restaurants, Inc., which owns and operates Alexander's Steakhouse, stands in the main dining room of the popular restaurant at 100 Alexander Avenue in Peoria.

Helms said Alexander’s Steakhouse “ended up having the busiest year we’ve ever had in 2023.” The restaurant has also consistently earned the titles of best steakhouse and best salad bar in the Official Community’s Choice Awards since 2019.

Despite the strong support, the business has also encountered various challenges over the years.

Helms said the COVID-19 pandemic was particularly difficult, as restaurants were forced to temporarily halt in-person dining. He said Alexander’s pivoted to offer steak meals that customers could cook at home but closed for a short time when orders slowed.

Gradually, though, the restaurant was able to revive its in-person operations.

“When it got back to normal, we've just been busier than busy,” Helms said.

The challenge now, he said, is figuring out how to stagger hundreds of orders during the dinnertime rush.

As the president of Mercedes Restaurants, Inc., however, Helms has also seen the lingering repercussions of the pandemic firsthand. The company was forced to close three of its six restaurant locations – including Famous Dave’s in Peoria – in 2022. The business continues to operate Alexander's Steakhouse locations in Springfield and Normal.

Helms said staffing shortages caused by COVID-19 ultimately led to the shutdowns.

“It's a conundrum, I guess you would say,” Helms said. “How, in one place, you can have the best (year) and the others you're forced to make the worst decision a business owner ever has to make."

‘We take care of everybody’

A pair of customers belly up to "Peoria's Best Salad Bar" early on a weekday evening at Alexander's Steakhouse in Peoria.

Helms said the Peoria steakhouse is fortunate to be almost fully staffed. He described the restaurant’s team members as family and added that multiple employees have been with Alexander’s for decades.

Even so, Helms said he realizes there are many less expensive restaurants situated in more prominent locations around Peoria. Because of this, he said everyone works hard to ensure customers “have a great experience,” when they visit.

He said steaks are cut at the restaurant each day and said most dressings and items at the salad bar are made fresh in-house. Along with this, he said employees do their best to ensure customers feel like family.

“We have lots and lots of regular customers that we know by name, and we just really treat everybody as if they are part of our family,” he said.

In the end, Helms is grateful for the support Alexander’s Steakhouse has received from the Peoria community. He said the restaurant typically serves 2,500 to 3,500 people each week and said many have become regulars.

Some customers stop by for lunch each Friday, while others visit each Sunday after church. Many guests also visit Alexander’s Steakhouse for their birthday, Helms said, as the restaurant offers $20 off when a customer visits with a group of four or more.

“Our typical customer is a 2-year-old all the way up to 97 (or) 100. We had a guy who celebrated his hundredth birthday here a year ago,” Helms said. “So, there is no typical customer. We take care of everybody.”

Connect with Alexander's Steakhouse

Address: 100 Alexander Ave., Peoria

Phone: (309) 688-0404

Hours: 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday

Website: https://alexanderssteak.com/

