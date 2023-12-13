This is the busiest stretch of freeway in metro Phoenix

Almost any highway can feel like the "busiest" when you're running late, heading home after a long day or stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic.

Ultimately one freeway in metro Phoenix transports more cars than the rest. So, which one is it?

According to Vladimir Livshits, director of transportation technologies and services at the Maricopa Associations of Governments, the busiest freeway in the region is Interstate 10 specifically between Seventh Street and 16th Street in Phoenix.

Livshits said this section of the freeway can see upward of 100,000 vehicles daily.

"Average daily traffic volumes on this segment are in the range between 300,000–400,000 vehicles per day," Livshits stated.

There are a few other comparatively busy freeway segments in Phoenix. However, it's hard to compare traffic volumes due to the Arizona Department of Transportation's ongoing 1-10 Broadway Curve construction.

