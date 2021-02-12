Busiest U.S. seaport in California starts giving COVID vaccinations

Lisa Baertlein

By Lisa Baertlein

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - About 800 workers from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach on Friday will be in the first wave of COVID-19 vaccinations for employees at the United States' busiest seaport complex, which has been hard hit by pandemic-related workforce disruptions and surging imports.

Congress members last month joined state and local leaders in urging California officials to hasten COVID-19 vaccinations for employees at the ports amid high-stakes battles over which workers should be prioritized as essential.

Such decisions at times are made at the local level, which has led to a patchwork of vaccination eligibility rules at a time when demand for COVID-19 vaccines far outstrips supply.

The Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services organized the clinic, which earmarked 800 doses of the Moderna Inc vaccine for port workers. The event comes as mass inoculation sites in other parts of Los Angeles County - including at Dodger Stadium - are temporarily closed due to a lack of vaccine supply.

Meanwhile, some states are starting to expand vaccinations beyond first responders, healthcare workers and the elderly to supermarket clerks, line cooks, bus drivers and teachers.

In New York state, grocery store and restaurant workers are permitted to get the shots. And in Illinois, some auto factory workers have begun receiving vaccinations.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

    New security camera footage unveiled Wednesday at former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial showed just how close the mob ransacking the Capitol on Jan. 6 came to nabbing former Vice President Mike Pence and his family. When U.S. Strategic Command saw the footage, CNN reported late Thursday, they realized how close the mob came to Pence's "nuclear football," the backup nuclear launch system a military aide carries near the vice president at all times in case the president is incapacitated. The military officer, apparently seen fleeing down back stairs with Pence and his family, never lost control of the backup "football," and Trump was safe in the White House during the entire period Pence was being hunted down, a defense official told CNN. That means the Pentagon would not have needed to deactivate Pence's nuclear launch system, even if they had been aware it was in danger. And if the insurrectionists had managed to grab the "football," they would not have been able to bypass the security systems, the official added. That's not the point, Kingston Reif of the Arms Control Association told CNN. "The risk associated with the insurrectionists getting their hands on Pence's football wasn't that they could have initiated an unauthorized launch. But had they stolen the football and acquired its contents, which include pre-planned nuclear strike options, they could have shared the contents with the world," creating "a security breach of almost incomprehensible proportions." The people who broke into the Capitol were clearly not opposed to taking home trophies. Florida Man, Helpfully, Includes Closeup Of Barcode On Damaged U.S. Senate Property In His Facebook Post About Storming The U.S. Capitol pic.twitter.com/d5cSXVkkEA — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) February 11, 2021 Thankfully, we never have to know what they would have done had they found Pence, or his nuclear strike machine. More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.Impeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logic