Business in the 318: Minden featured on HGTV, Louisiana businessman facing 15 years of prison

Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
Good morning Shreveport. Have you been busy catching up on all your work after the holiday season? Well so has the business world and we have your weekly roundup. From retirements to IRS guidelines we have all the top stories that made headlines this week.

Caddo Career & Technology Center presents at Shreveport Rotary Club meeting

During the Shreveport Rotary Club's meeting on members were greeted with the team at Caddo Career & Technology Center.

The Caddo Career & Technology Center is home to over 25 programs and is a technical and career education extension of Caddo Parish high schools. This technical center serves as a remote campus for area high schools to provide hands-on experience in three-hour blocks of instruction.

The Rotary Club funds the Sam Mason scholarship which gifts one lucky student at the Caddo Career and Technology Center with a scholarship.

Through the involvement of key corporate and school leaders working with teachers and administrators, Caddo Career & Technology Center is working to deliver a world-class workforce.

Minden to be featured on "Home Town Kickstart" next Spring

Cora Lou Robinson&#39;s painting of Minden&#39;s downtown.
Cora Lou Robinson's painting of Minden's downtown.

Home Town Kickstart is a spinoff of the popular show Home Town and will be led by its hosts Ben and Erin Napier as they offer insight into revamping six small towns.

Each town will have three projects that are focused on: refreshing the home of a local hero, upgrading a small business and updating a public space.

Sara McDaniel and Rachel Miller sent a letter to HGTV and the home renovation network requested they send in a video as a bid for their hometown to be included.

Shreveport attorney explains IRS says stolen property, bribes must be reported as income

If you stole something in 2021, it is now too late to return it. You'll have to claim it as income on your taxes.

Literature provided by the IRS states that any income from illegal activities, such as money from dealing illegal drugs, must be included in your income taxes. This includes stolen property.

The property must be reported at its fair market value in your income in the year it was stolen unless it is returned to the rightful owner in that same year.

The IRS is asking individuals to report stolen or illegal activity to collect taxes.

5 tips to get your home ready for freezing winter weather

Snow in Shreveport Monday afternoon, Feb 15, 2021.
Snow in Shreveport Monday afternoon, Feb 15, 2021.

Here are five tips to help you prepare your home for the impending freezing temperatures.

SporTran announces a push back on new route launch date

Sportran in Shreveport Tuesday April, 28, 2020.
Sportran in Shreveport Tuesday April, 28, 2020.

SporTran announced that they will be planning for a new launch date for the new Bossier City route, the initial launch date was Jan. 3.

Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler and Chief Administrative Officer Amanda Nottingham met with SporTran's executives to discuss the new route last week.

SporTran has been working to get public transit expanded in South Bossier since the Northwest Council of Government’s 2017 Transit Development Study for the area.

Bossier City police chief announces retirement

Shane McWilliams
Shane McWilliams

Bossier Police Chief Shane McWilliams will be retiring after 29 years of service.

This retirement comes after July 2, when Chandler reassigned McWilliams to director of police operations and less than a week later placed him on administrative leave.

McWilliams served as the 14th Bossier City Chief of Police and led the department through many changes and challenging times.

Louisiana businessman David DeBerardinis sentenced to 15 years in prison

Shreveport businessman was sentenced to 15 years in prison for committing wire fraud and defrauding individuals out of millions of dollars.

DeBerardinis solicited investor funds, offering interest payments and a guaranteed return on invested principal.

He allegedly used false fuel sales agreements to help him get "millions of dollars" in funding from PlainsCapital Bank.

DeBerardinis pleaded guilty to the charge of wire fraud on Aug. 25, 2021.

Be on the lookout Friday and Sunday for Life in the 318 and The 318 to catch up on all the best stories you might have missed.

