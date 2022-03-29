This business accelerator wants to help Louisville's minority-owned companies. Here's how

Downtown Louisville. Louisville skyline. July 12, 2019

A free program that helps minority-owned companies grow their businesses is looking for applicants, and the time to act is now. The application deadline for the Streetwise ‘MBA’ program is April 1.

The program, operated by Interise, a Boston-based nonprofit with a history of promoting business development, has helped entrepreneurs use advertisement and other strategies to generate more revenue.

The training program consists of 14 sessions that can be completed over the span of seven months.

Greater Louisville Inc. has partnered with Interise and businesses who are accepted in this round of the Power to Prosper Minority Business Accelerator will be the second Louisville area group to go through the training.

“The Power to Prosper program gave me so many resources to grow my business and best of all, it was completely free,” Lameca Mickens Yankey, who owns Vivid Imaginations Child Care Center, 5925 Six Mile Lane, told the Courier Journal.

Mickens Yankey said while the program "was a major time commitment, inside and outside the regular class sessions, it has already paid major dividends for my business. I would encourage any business owner who is serious about growing their business to sign up for this program. I guarantee the amount of work you put in will pale in comparison to the growth you experience in your business.”

For Mickens-Yankey, that has meant increased child enrollment through the use of advertising, ultimately driving up her earnings.

GLI, Inc., Senior Director Dana Johnson is thrilled about the collaborative partnership with Interise and says Mickens-Yankey, and the rest of the cohort, which graduated in December, has gone on to do great thing.

"We work directly with applicants and participants to help connect them within the community and successfully complete the program," Johnson said. "We also provide direction on how we should shift the content to meet specific needs in the greater Louisville business community."

Interise says its training helps businesses attain a 36% growth rate in revenue, a positive impact on local economies and a network of more than 80 partner organizations nationally.

Here's what else to know about the Streetwise 'MBA' program:

What is the Streetwise ‘MBA’?

The Streetwise 'MBA' is an entrepreneurship education program. Interise CEO Darrell Byers and the director of programming Bernard Johnson said it's a "highly acclaimed curriculum" that is taught by successful business leaders. The purpose of the program is to help small business owners become more savvy managers and learn what to do and not do when attempting to expand.

Carl Brown II, owner of Mann's Moving Services, 3600 Chamberlain Lane, and a graduate of the program, said he learned how to balance his cash flow, build profitable sales and grow his company.

“GLI’s Power to Prosper Minority Business Accelerator program has been nothing short of amazing for me and my business," he said.

How can I apply to the Streetwise 'MBA' course in Louisville?

Any minority-owned company can apply. Business owners should have at least have one full-time employee outside of the owner and have been in business for at least two years. So far, more than 10,000 small/minority-owned business owners have taken the streetwise 'MBA' course across the nation.

What is the deadline to apply to the Streetwise 'MBA' program?

The application deadline for the Streetwise ‘MBA’ program is April 1. Prospective candidates interested in applying for the program can visit Power to Prosper Minority Business Accelerator Powered by Interise – Greater Louisville Inc.

