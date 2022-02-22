Business administrator for Leonia school district charged with theft

Editor's note: The charges in this case were dismissed and expunged in 2017.

LEONIA — The business administrator for the borough’s school district, who already was under scrutiny because of alleged payroll errors, was charged with theft Friday as authorities accused her of attempting to pay herself almost $20,000 they said she was not entitled to receive.

Julia DePinto-Perez, 53, of North Bergen, allegedly made two payments to herself and scheduled another for opting out of health insurance coverage, even though she had coverage, Chief Thomas P. Rowe of the borough police said in a news release.

Rowe said police investigated after a clerk with the Leonia Board of Education noticed a $10,000 payment that was scheduled to be paid to the business administrator on Sept. 30 last year, and notified school administrators. That payment was cancelled by the school district superintendent, Joanne Megargee, who then conducted a review of the matter, Rowe said.

Rowe said none of the payments had been authorized because DePinto-Perez received medical benefits from the district and the amount of the September check exceeded the maximum benefit of $5,000 for opting out of the coverage. School officials discovered two additional checks, $5,000 and $4,093.83, that had been paid to the business administrator for opting out of coverage last year, the chief said.

After school officials called police, Rowe said, an investigation was conducted by Detective Sgt. Christopher Garris, leading to Friday’s charges.

Last March, the school district’s teacher’s union gave the business administrator a vote of no-confidence after a series of payroll mistakes that included some employees allegedly failing to receive direct deposit checks and getting paid with paper checks instead, the union said. The alleged mistakes came after DePinto-Perez took a more direct role in payroll duties after the position of payroll secretary became vacant, according to the union.

The school superintendent, Megargee, could not be reached Friday night and did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

DePinto-Perez surrendered on Friday to the Leonia police and was charged two counts theft and one count of attempted theft, all third-degree crimes, Rowe said. She was released on her own recognizance pending a hearing in municipal court scheduled for Jan. 26, Rowe said. She could not be reached Friday night and did not immediate respond to a message seeking comment. The chief said the matter is being forwarded to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office for review, which is the usual procedure for indictable charges.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Business administrator for Leonia school district charged with theft