BUSINESS ALCHEMIST: Sometimes being second can lead to market advantages

Being first to market with a product or service has some obvious advantages. A breakthrough in research and development or a new and innovative technology can allow a company to seize an almost monopolistic market share, to enjoy large profit margins, to define the space, to set pricing and standards and to become a thought leader in the field.

The first mover also could have a sustainable cost advantage because buyers might choose to stay with the first brand on the market rather than switch to an alternative. Customers tend to become set in their ways and might need a compelling reason to switch.

When second is best

But there are also disadvantages to being first – or at least advantages to being second or even later into a market.

For example, later entrants could compete more effectively, learn from the first-movers’ mistakes, use reverse engineering to copy and/or improve a product and have the time and perspective to outthink the first-mover.

According to a study published in the Harvard Business Review, “Over the long haul, early movers are considerably less profitable than later entrants (10 to 12 years later). Pioneers do enjoy sustained revenue advantages. They also suffer from persistently high costs, which eventually overwhelm the sales gains. A true demand premium accrues to pioneers, which is directly attributable to the timing of entry.”

Additional reasons for being second or later:

• First-movers are at a disadvantage because, in creating the market, they have to sustain it. They can miss opportunities while they attempt to preserve what they have. And if they don't understand why being first is important, they can slow down in an attempt at being perfect and lose their advantage.

• Second-mover advantage occurs when a firm following the lead of the first-mover is actually able to capture greater market share, despite having entered late. It is easier to attract investors and venture capital in a proven market.

• A company that is second to market gets a research-and-development free ride, allowing it to focus its resources on making a superior product or on outmarketing the first-mover.

• Second-mover companies might benefit by not incurring costs that the first-mover had to meet, especially in advertising and marketing. And a following competitor might develop a better, yet less expensive product.

• Generally, imitation costs are lower than innovation costs. Oftentimes, being first may equate to being too early.

Excelling easy as 1-2-3

This may be ancient history for some of you, but, as an example of creating a second or third version of a better product, I was a user of VisiCalc, the first desktop spreadsheet program, which quickly took a backseat to Lotus 1-2-3 and Quattro Pro. Then Microsoft‘s Excel came to market and quickly blew away all the others. So did Microsoft Word.

Some other views:

• “Getting the market to accept you is tough and certainly a disadvantage that must be overcome," said Harry E. Keller, president, chief science officer and founder of Smart Science Education Inc. But that is not the only consideration, he added. “I started a company to be the first mover in a totally new approach to learning science. ... I prefer to think that the joy of creating something entirely new trumps other considerations. If you can get others to like it and buy it, then you have made a difference in the world.”

• Angela Bradbury, CEO of Chime Advisors, said that, “Whether being a first-mover is a net benefit or not depends on the barriers to entry into that market. For example, if you develop a new product with a patent or otherwise protectable intellectual property in a way that would make it extremely difficult for any competitor to develop a rival product, being a first-mover is hugely advantageous.

“However, if it would be easy for any competitor with the resources to replicate your product, being a first-mover is harder because your potential customers have no reference point, so you’ll have to spend more time and money on education and marketing,” said Bradbury, whose company consults on strategy, product launches and geographical expansion. “You’ll be relying on early adopters to evangelize about your product, so it will also need to be of a very high quality.”

A book by Adam Grant, “Originals: How Non-Conformists Move the World” (Viking, 2016), cites a study conducted by marketing researchers Peter Golder and Gerard Tellis. The study compared the success rates of companies that were what they called “Pioneers” with those they called “Settlers.” Settlers are slower to launch, waiting until the Pioneers have created a market before entering it.

Golder and Tellis analyzed hundreds of brands in three product categories and found a staggering difference in failure rates. The failure rate was 47% for Pioneers compared to 8% for Settlers, meaning that Pioneers were about six times more likely to fail than Settlers.

Even when they did survive, Pioneers only captured an average of 10% of the market compared with 28% for Settlers.

So, surprisingly, the downside of being the first-mover is frequently bigger than the upside. Pioneers may sometimes capture greater market share, but they end up with lower chances of survival and lower profits. The Pioneer must adapt to changes in demand, the environment and competitive threats.

Although the first-mover has a head start, he is often considered a Pioneer. You know, the one found dead with an arrow in his back while the Settlers end up with the land.

Dennis Zink is an Exit Strategist, business analyst and consultant, a Certified Value Builder and SCORE mentor, and past chapter chair of SCORE Manasota. Dennis created and hosts “Been There, Done That! with Dennis Zink,” a nationally syndicated business podcast series and “SCORE Business TV” available at Time4Exit.com. Dennis led a SCORE team to create the Exit Strategy Canvas and Exit Strategy Roadmap program that provides a real world methodology for business equity realization. Email him at dennis@Time4Exit.com.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: DENNIS ZINK: The downside for first-movers is often bigger than upside