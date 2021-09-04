Business analyst Jill Schlesinger on August's surprising unemployment numbers
Senior business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss the August unemployment numbers and the state of the economy.
Federal unemployment assistance as part of the coronavirus stimulus relief bill officially ends this week, but resources are still available for those seeking relief. See: Key Points COVID-19...
Residents who earn less than $75,000 a year will get a little boost.
For people on unemployment, some are about to see their benefits cut by $300 a week and others will lose their benefits entirely.
TAMPA — Police Chief Brian Dugan is a short-timer. And he appears to be using some of it to speak his mind. Consider a recent late July text exchange between Dugan and City Council member Bill Carlson. The thread shows the retiring chief isn’t holding back on his biggest critic on council. And Carlson didn’t spare Dugan his opinion of the chief’s time at the helm of the Tampa Police ...
“Mr. McCarthy should be defending Congress’s prerogative to investigate, not trying to curb it with threats and bullying.
The pandemic sparked many changes in the world, from the growth of Zoom meetings to pointing out shortcomings in many of our existing systems. Positive change can come from challenges, and the U.S....
Republicans should read the disappointing jobs reports very carefully
The US economy added far fewer jobs than economists expected last month, just as a lifeline for millions of unemployed comes to an end. The latest jobs report underscores that the US is far from recovering the millions of jobs that have disappeared since Covid-19 ripped through the economy.
In 2018, expected to attend a conference in DC, Craft rejected a list of suggested hotels, saying "I would prefer the TRUMP HOTEL," The Post reported.
In an interview with Insider, Mary Trump claimed that Donald Trump is a "born autocrat" who routinely favored despots.
“Unfortunately, this is not the end of the story, but the opening chapter of Budd putting money over principle.”
State leaders have arrived at their end game: deny rights and remedies to anyone who doesn't look or love like their tyrannical governor.
Footage shows Biden bowing and putting his hand over his heart as 11 caskets are carried into gray vans. Photos also show him looking at his watch.
"It's time for working families, the folks who built this country, to have their taxes cut," Biden said following the August jobs report.
The Tesla CEO - who sued California over its COVID-19 restrictions in 2020 - tweeted in response that he "would prefer to stay out of politics."
“Well, every time she criticizes me, she uncriticizes [sic] me about 15 minutes later,” the former president told Vanity Fair.
The U.S. jobs report for August could be the most important in years, the thinking goes on Wall Street. Another big gain could push the Federal Reserve to unwind its easy-money strategy and even cause an earthquake in stock and bond markets.
In this article, we will be looking at 25 of the poorest countries in the world. You can skip our detailed breakdown of these countries by heading straight to the 5 poorest countries of the world. The pre-pandemic world had made significant progress to reduce global poverty to almost half by the year 2000. Today […]
Senate Democrats on the Finance Committee are exploring a wide array of tax options outside of just raising the corporate and capital gains tax rate to pay for their proposed spending package.
The chair of the Freedom Caucus wants to kick Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger out of the party, while Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy threatens communications companies that comply with the investigation