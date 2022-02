MarketWatch

The knee-jerk reaction on Wall Street was that the Federal Reserve would be prodded by the data to raise its policy rate by 50 basis points at its next meeting in mid-March to make clear to investors that it has changed its previously dovish spots. Economists generally were skeptical of the idea — although they were quick to note that there will be three key inflation readings prior to the Fed’s decision-day on March 16. Here is a sampling of comments from Fed watchers after the job report.