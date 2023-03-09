Business backlash pushing GOP to weaken anti-ESG proposals

JOHN HANNA and TOM DAVIES
·4 min read

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Conservative Republicans who want to thwart socially and environmentally conscious investing are now being pushed to water down their proposals after backlash from powerful business groups and fears that state pension systems could see huge losses.

In both Kansas and Indiana, where the GOP has legislative supermajorities, bankers associations and state chambers of commerce criticized the strongest versions of anti-ESG legislation currently under consideration as anti-free market.

In Kansas, their opposition prompted a Senate committee's chair to drop the toughest version of its bill — applying anti-ESG rules to firms handling private investments — before hearings began this week. The Kansas committee was slated to vote Thursday but could postpone action on a milder version of an anti-ESG bill after the head of the state pension system for teachers and government workers warned that it could see $3.6 billion in losses over 10 years if the bill were passed.

And last month, legislative researchers in Indiana reported that its pension system expected the first version of a House bill to cost the system $6.7 billion over 10 years, prompting lawmakers to rewrite it before the chamber passed it.

ESG stands for environmental, social and governance and those factors' increased use in investing in recent years inspired GOP attempts to thwart it. Now, those efforts are riling groups long allied with Republicans in backing less government regulation.

"This is the underlying political nature of this,” said Bryan McGannon, acting CEO and managing director for US SIF: The Forum for Responsible and Sustainable Investment. “They really aren’t thinking about the consequences of the kind of the real world impacts of what this means in the financial system.”

About one-eighth of U.S. assets being professionally managed, or $8.4 trillion, are being managed in line with ESG principles, according a report in December from US SIF, which promotes sustainable investing.

At least seven states, including Oklahoma, Texas and West Virginia, have enacted anti-ESG laws in the past two years. GOP Govs. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Gianforte of Montana also have moved to ensure their states' funds aren't invested using ESG principles.

Critics of ESG contend that using investments to move the U.S. away from fossil fuels, address gun violence or protect abortion rights sacrifices earnings for investors and undercuts the finances of public pensions.

“The agent who is representing or investing on behalf of the principal has a fiduciary duty to put the principal’s interest over the agent’s interest,” Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach, a conservative Republican, told the state Senate committee this week. “That principle is such a such a core of American law.”

Anti-ESG efforts also draw support from companies and industries that feel under attack, such as oil and natural gas producers. During an Indiana House committee hearing last month, lawmakers heard a litany of complaints from businesses, including those in coal mining and firearms production, about difficulties they blame on corporate ESG policies.

“This is, again, a social agenda chasing something that they shouldn't be chasing,” Kansas Senate committee Chair Mike Thompson, a Kansas City-area Republican who labels ESG investments as “potentially dangerous.”

Public pension funds are caught in the debate as big institutional investors: The Kansas system has $25 billion in assets and Indiana's has $45 billion. NASRA, the association representing U.S. state pension fund administrators, opposes any move — including on either side of the ESG debate — away from making the security of pension fund assets "the paramount goal.”

In Kansas, Thompson scrambled Wednesday to set up behind-the-scenes talks to address the state pension system's concerns.

Its executive director, Alan Conroy, testified that Kansas lawmakers' current proposals are so broad that the state pension system couldn't hire or retain an investment manager who did “anything in that ESG world." The pension system would have to fire them all, hire new ones and likely settle for lower investment returns, he said.

Similar concerns played out in Indiana, but the pension system there backed off its figure for estimated losses after House members revised their bill.

Supporters say ESG isn't about boycotting certain industries or companies but of doing a better job assessing future risks, such as costs from major accidents or pollution, or a diminishing local water supply. They argue that considering such factors is part of an investment manager's obligation to get the best returns possible.

“The free market is trying to create a better risk-assessment framework, more comprehensive,” said Zack Pistora, a Sierra Club lobbyist in Kansas.

In Kansas, the bankers and credit union association and the state Chamber of Commerce went from opposing the tougher version of the anti-ESG legislation to being neutral on all or most of its milder cousin. In Indiana, the state chamber endorsed the more limited version.

Eric Stafford, a veteran Kansas Chamber of Commerce lobbyist, said free markets will make corrections if ESG investing provides lesser returns. And Alex Orel, a lobbyist for the Kansas Bankers Association, worried about a political "pendulum.”

He said: “You swing too far to the right, you swing back and it hits you right in the face.”

___

Davies reported from Indianapolis.

___

Follow John Hanna on Twitter: https://twitter.com/apjdhanna

Recommended Stories

  • Bank of Canada and Fed head for historic divergence, in a blow to loonie

    As the Bank of Canada pauses its interest rate hikes, investors are betting that the sensitivity of Canada's economy to higher borrowing costs will result in a historically large gap between the tightening campaigns of the BoC and the U.S. Federal Reserve. Analysts have long argued that Canada's economy is more sensitive to interest rate hikes than the U.S. economy, pointing to the higher debt loads of Canadians after they participated in a red-hot housing market in recent years and the shorter Canadian mortgage cycle. But now some major economic data has given substance to that view and supports the market's recent move to price in a wider gap between the end points for interest rate hikes in Canada and the United States, say analysts.

  • Bitcoin steadies near lows hit after fall of Silvergate

    Bitcoin steadied on Thursday near its lowest since mid-February, after U.S. crypto-focused bank Silvergate said it would voluntarily liquidate, the latest in a series of high-profile crypto collapses triggered by the collapse of the FTX exchange. Silvergate Capital Corp said on Wednesday it planned to close and voluntarily liquidate, after warning last week that it was evaluating its ability to operate as a going concern. The California-based company, which was a key banking partner for crypto businesses, had been hit by investors rushing to withdraw around $8 billion of deposits after the sudden bankruptcy of FTX last year.

  • Ari Melber Spots Devastating 'Smoking Gun' In Dominion's Case Against Fox

    Melber said Tucker Carlson's private views are "a reminder of the craven and dangerous lying alliance" propping up former President Donald Trump.

  • Sarah Huckabee Sanders Paves Way for Child Labor Exploitation

    The Arkansas governor isn't the only Republican working to make it easier for companies to employ 14- and 15-year-old kids

  • Josh Hawley thinks you’re too stupid to realize Tucker Carlson is lying to you | Opinion

    The Fox News host hates Donald Trump “passionately.” So why is the Missouri senator defending those ridiculous Jan. 6 video fragments?

  • Ivanka Trump's Latest Legal Move May Signal That She's Done Protecting Donald Trump

    Ever since Donald Trump left the White House, Ivanka Trump has been slowly drifting away from her father and the family business. That sentiment seems very apparent now that she, the former president, and brothers Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump are involved in a $250 million fraud lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General […]

  • U.S. judge rules Missouri state gun law is unconstitutional

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Missouri state law that declared several federal gun laws "invalid" is unconstitutional, a U.S. federal judge ruled on Tuesday, handing the U.S. Justice Department a victory in its bid to get the law tossed out. At issue was a measure Republican Governor Mike Parson signed into law in 2021 that declared that certain federal gun laws infringed on the rights of individuals to keep and bear arms under the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment. U.S. District Judge Brian Wimes in Jefferson City, Missouri, said the state's Second Amendment Preservation Act (SAPA) violates the U.S. Constitution's Supremacy Clause, which holds that federal laws take priority over conflicting state laws.

  • Trump 2020 lawyer admits misrepresenting stolen election claims

    Jenna Ellis made the admissions in a Colorado disciplinary proceeding.

  • Tucker Carlson’s Jan. 6 Propaganda Bomb Was a Giant Dud

    The Fox News pundit is trying to rewrite the history of Jan. 6 — and failing miserably

  • Ukraine’s secret weapon should terrify Putin

    A shocking video has been circulating in the last few days that appears to show a Ukrainian prisoner of war being gunned down by his Russian captors as he utters what he knows are the last words he will ever say: “Slava Ukraini” – glory to Ukraine. This image of heroic defiance against appalling brutality should send a chilling message to Vladimir Putin after a year of butchery in Ukraine: you can murder and torture us all you like, but you cannot defeat our will to fight.

  • How Republicans are reacting to Tucker Carlson's 'off the rails' Jan. 6 stunt

    The Fox News host's decision to broadcast cherry-picked footage of the Capitol riot seems to be backfiring

  • Biden to Propose Nearly $3 Trillion in Deficit Cuts

    President Joe Biden’s budget plan due to be released on Thursday reportedly proposes to cut deficits by nearly $3 trillion over the next 10 years — more than the $2 trillion the president promised in his State of the Union address last month. Biden is scheduled to talk about his budget at an event in Philadelphia tomorrow, but the White House told reporters Wednesday that the plan would propose to cut deficits by more than previously expected — and by much more than previous Biden budget request

  • Student Loan Forgiveness Could Succeed In Spite of Executive Overreach — Here’s How

    Following oral arguments the Supreme Court heard on Feb. 28 about President Joe Biden's student loan relief program, the Justices are now deliberating about the fate of the program and its legality....

  • Ukraine Latest: Cities Come Under Fire in New Missile Attacks

    (Bloomberg) -- Several Ukrainian cities came under fire from Russian missiles early Thursday morning. As in previous assaults, energy facilities have been among the key targets, Ukrainian officials said.Most Read from BloombergBiden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneRookie Traders Are Earning $400,000 in One Unlikely Markets HubSri Lanka Rupee to Reverse and Plummet 23%, Fitch Sol

  • House Speaker Kevin McCarthy declines Ukrainian President Zelensky's invite to visit Ukraine

    House Speaker Kevin McCarthy declined an invite from Ukrainian President Zelensky to visit the country and see the impact of Russia's invasion.

  • Ron DeSantis says he's never supported the bill that would require people blogging about him to register with the state

    "I don't control every single bill that has been filed or amendment, so just as we go through this session, please understand that," DeSantis said.

  • Russian support for Wagner Group in Bakhmut "appears to be dwindling" – CNN

    Fighters of the Wagner Group, a private military company financed by Yevgeny Prigozhin, appear to be losing the support of the Russian Armed Forces. Source: CNN, citing Western officials Quote from the Western officials: "Part of Wagner's desperation, Prigozhin's rather emotional outburst is because he sees himself as not only running out of human resource, but now he is also running out of Russian artillery support to provide an offset these losses.

  • Pennsylvania lawmaker quits amid sex harassment allegations

    A Pennsylvania state lawmaker submitted his resignation letter Wednesday, a week after a union lobbyist accused him by name of having sexually harassed her four years ago. Democratic Rep. Mike Zabel of Delaware County said in the letter to Democratic Speaker Joanna McClinton that his resignation will take effect March 16, leaving enough time for her to order that the vacancy be filled during the May primary. McClinton and other Democratic leaders issued a statement saying he had “chosen to do what is best for his family, the people he represents, and the state House of Representatives.”

  • Graham says he will introduce bill to ‘set the stage’ for US to use military force in Mexico

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Monday said he was prepared to introduce legislation to “set the stage” for U.S. military force in Mexico, saying it was time to “get tough” on the neighboring country after four Americans were kidnapped by armed men this week. Graham told Fox News host Jesse Watters that he would follow…

  • Iran is gearing up to attack Britain and the West

    With world attention understandably focused on the Ukraine crisis, we should not be surprised that rogue nations should be seeking to exploit the conflict in order to advance their own nefarious agendas.