It's Your Business: BEDC chief shares local economic development trends to watch in 2022

Economic development works to create conditions that enable our neighbors to achieve their individual and economic potential. Much is happening in this field across our community. Here are a few trends to watch in 2022.

Local jobs and private sector investment have grown among our traded sector companies, which bring income into our community by selling outside of our region. More than 2,000 new local hires and $82 million in capital expenditure commitments, which contribute to local tax revenue growth, were made by local employers through Bloomington Economic Development Corp.-supported expansion projects that were public in 2021. Average hourly wages stood at $22.81 for the Bloomington metro by October 2021. Overall, the flow of business retention, expansion and attraction projects and leads has remained strong.

Projects that impact our regional economy and quality of life are coming to fruition. In December, the new Indiana University Regional Academic Health Center launched, opening 24 acres of land on the old IU Health Bloomington Hospital site for new use in the core of Bloomington.

The new Bloomington Regional Rehabilitation Hospital, a project supported by the BEDC, has opened at Ind. 46 and Curry Pike. They have plans to grow to more than 100 staff to serve the region's patients recovering from disabilities caused by injuries, illnesses or chronic medical conditions.

For tech-related project developments, be on the lookout later in 2022 for updates around the new Trades District Technology Center, which will be built with a $3.5 million federal grant awarded to the city of Bloomington in collaboration with the BEDC.

Ellettsville and regional partners are important players to watch. The town of Ellettsville is a key part of the Monroe County community’s future, with the Envision Ellettsville initiative charting long-term plans, alongside other developments across the town.

Our region is also on the rise. In December, $30 million was awarded to our 11-county Indiana Uplands region to advance projects and programs designed to catalyze economic growth and talent development through the Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative. Monroe County is included in these regional efforts spearheaded by Regional Opportunity Initiatives in collaboration with a regional steering committee. Employment, housing and quality of life developments across the region will continue to impact Monroe County (and vice versa).

Federal funds could impact our community in the years to come. The state of Indiana will automatically receive around $8.8 billion through the infrastructure law, as determined by a federal formula. The funds that appear most accessible and relevant to our community will include competitive grant funds for street safety, surface transportation projects, electric buses, airport development, bridge rehab and replacement, electric vehicle charging stations, and infrastructure planning and design. This funding infusion follows almost $50 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds allocated to Monroe County, Bloomington and Ellettsville local governments in 2021.

We are advancing a more comprehensive approach to economic development in 2022. Despite the positive trends, our community has identified ongoing economic development challenges including workforce, housing, transit, child care, land availability and more. These issues cannot be addressed in silos. The BEDC is advancing a project to develop a co-owned, cross-sector economic development strategy and implementation to address these challenges. Think of it as community-level change management to build economic vitality for our neighbors. Look for more public announcements in 2022 and follow the Bloomington Economic Development Corp. on LinkedIn and bloomingtonedc.com.

The new year brings many opportunities. We look forward to serving the community more in 2022.

Jennifer Pearl is president of the Bloomington Economic Development Corp.

