Business briefs: Avita program, OhioHealth partnership, Gorman-Rupp board, Bo Lacey awards

Avita’s Medication Access Program saves patients millions of dollars

Avita Health System has announced the expansion of its pharmacist-led Medication Access Program. Launched in January 2022, the program acquired $1.4 million in free or reduced-cost prescriptions in the first year. In the first three months of 2023, Avita has already surpassed its goal of doubling that amount by acquiring $3.5 million worth of medications, according to Brad Schwartz, RPh, pharmacy clinical services manager.

The need for Avita’s Medication Access Program became apparent during the pandemic when patients had less access to sample medications due to lockdowns and restrictions. It became apparent that many patients were reliant on samples when they couldn’t afford their more expensive prescriptions and patient assistance programs were being underutilized.

Avita's Medication Management Center staff will perform an initial screening to determine if the patient meets the criteria for free or reduced-cost medications. From left are: Brad Schwartz, RPh; Cari Fink, PharmD, BCACP; Mandy Teeters, PharmD; and Tiffany Hill, RPhT.

In 2022, more than 400 patients were referred to the Medication Access Program. Medications that can be acquired include inhalers, anticoagulants, insulin, and various prescriptions for diabetes, heart failure, high cholesterol, pulmonary disease, kidney disease and more.

Avita’s Medication Access Program has access to hundreds of drug manufacturer-sponsored assistance programs. Each program has different requirements, but they are all predominately income-based and geared towards brand name medications. A referral is required from a medical provider.

For more information, visit avitahealth.org.

OhioHealth and Surgery Partners announce partnership for ambulatory surgical care

OhioHealth and Surgery Partners have announced an agreement to form a company that will grow ASC joint ventures across the state. The partnership will enhance relationships with surgeons and provide high quality, affordable, and local care for patients.

The new partnership will use a phased approach for statewide growth, starting with expansion opportunities within the 50 counties OhioHealth serves, followed by an opportunity review of the remaining 38 counties, allowing for flexibility and intentionality.

This partnership offers a unique opportunity for physicians to further invest in their practice, patients and community, and supports continued physician independence. Physicians can continue to have a voice in day-to-day operations as well as strategic decisions for overall long-term strategy while benefiting from the scale and management expertise of OhioHealth and Surgery Partners.

Gorman-Rupp declares cash dividend, announces new board member

The Gorman-Rupp Company Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.175 per share on the common stock of the company, payable June 9, 2023, to shareholders of record May 15, 2023. This will mark the 293rd consecutive quarterly dividend paid by The Gorman-Rupp Company.

Gorman-Rupp has also announced Charmaine R. Riggins was elected to the board of directors during the annual shareholders meeting on April 27. Riggins, 50, is the chief executive officer of Loparex LLC Company, a global company that designs, manufactures and sells release film liners.

Rick R. Taylor notified Gorman-Rupp this past January that he would not stand for re-election as a director at the company’s 2023 annual meeting. Taylor has served as a director of the company since 2003.

Bo Lacey Construction honored with five awards

Bo Lacey Construction has been honored with five prestigious awards, recognizing the company's commitment to excellence, ethical business practices, and outstanding performance in the home improvement financing industry. Bo Lacey Construction is headquartered in Mansfield and has offices in Circleville, Norwalk and Mount Vernon.

The company was named the Certified Contractors Network national company of the year, awarded in Arlington, Texas, on April 28. In addition, Bo Lacey Construction received the BBB Torch Award for ethics, the highest honor the BBB awards.

Bo Lacey Construction also received the Enerbank Star Performer award, which recognizes its outstanding performance in the home improvement financing industry. The company's strong and loyal business relationship with ABC Supply was also recognized, as they honored Bo Lacey Construction with the ABC Supply Customer Appreciation Award.

Finally, Bo Lacey Construction received the Certified Contractors Network 10 year anniversary award, celebrating the company's decade-long commitment to providing top-notch service and quality workmanship.

For more information about the company and its services, visit bolaceyconstruction.com.

Meijer contributes extra $1 million to its Simply Give food pantry partners

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — As part of its ongoing commitment to invest in its communities, Meijer has announced it donated an extra $1 million to Midwest food pantries that participate in the retailer’s Simply Give hunger relief program. Overall, the retailer’s Simply Give program has generated more than $80 million for food pantry partners since its 2008 inception.

The $1 million donation was divided equally among the retailer’s 468 Midwest food pantry partners that participated in the 2022 Simply Give program, including the Lucas Area Food Pantry.

In addition to support from Meijer, the Simply Give program is partially funded by the retailer’s customers through four campaigns a year. The current Simply Give campaign will run through July 1. During each campaign, customers are encouraged to pick up a $10 Simply Give donation card upon checkout. Once purchased, the donation card is converted into a Meijer Food-Only Gift Card and donated directly to the local food pantry selected by the store to feed hungry families.

Workers’ comp MCO open enrollment underway

COLUMBUS — The open enrollment period for Ohio employers to select a managed care organization (MCO) to oversee medical management for workers injured on the job is underway through May 26.

The Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation offers open enrollment every two years for employers to select from a network of 10 MCOs that manage claim filings and medical care that injured workers need to recover and return to work.No action is required of employers satisfied with their current MCO. Those considering a change can find details at bwc.ohio.gov.

MCO changes will be effective June 26.

OHFA makes impact with statewide trainings

COLUMBUS — In an effort to help Ohioans achieve their dreams of homeownership, the Ohio Housing Finance Agency (OHFA) intends to train lending, real estate and counseling partners in each of Ohio’s 88 counties on OHFA’s programs and services, such as down payment assistance, career-related interest rate discounts, and other loan products, that can make buying a home or condo easier.

Trainings are free, last one to three hours, and are offered virtually and in person.

For available trainings, visit ohiohome.org. Mortgage and real estate companies can also schedule classes for their employees by contacting jduy@ohiohome.org.

