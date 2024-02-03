Business Briefs, Feb. 3, 2024

Feb. 3—Bank announces promotions

Community First Bank of Indiana recently made a handful of promotions within its leadership team.

Bob Hickman has been promoted to executive vice president, chief banking and credit officer. Carlonda Davis has been promoted to vice president, chief administrative officer/DE&I. Janelle Campbell has been promoted to senior vice president, director of consumer banking. Jonathon Malin has been promoted to senior vice president, director of commercial banking.

Hickman was one of the founding members of CFB in 2003, has 36 years of experience in finance and credit and joined the bank's board of directors in 2022.

Malin and Davis are graduates of the Graduate School of Banking — Colorado (2019 and 2023), and Campbell is on track to graduate in 2024.

UW offers free tax prep

It's officially tax season, and that means the United Way of Howard and Tipton Counties is offering free tax preparation for local residents who qualify.

If you earned less than $66,000 in 2023, you can pick a tax packet. The packets are available at all Kokomo-Howard County Public Library locations, the Greentown Public Library and Tipton Public Library.

Complete the packet and return it in the book drop at any of the libraries. The United Way will then contact you within 21 business days, set up an appointment and help file your taxes for you.

If you've made less than $60,000 and prefer to file your taxes online, you can visit MyFreeTaxes.com

Call 765-450-7619 or emailfreetaxprep@unitedwayhoco.org with any questions.

This is United Way's 14th year offering free tax preparation and filing. The nonprofit is expecting to serve 700 individuals this year.

Kokomo native is honored

Freedom Kolb of The Milk Bank has been selected as a member of the 2024 class of the Mutz Philanthropic Leadership Institute.

Launched by Indiana Philanthropy Alliance in 2021, the Mutz Institute provides a leadership training experience to skill-up professionals serving in board and executive roles at foundations, corporations and social impact organizations across Indiana.

Kolb successfully completed a competitive application process to gain a spot in this year's class.

A Kokomo native who currently resides in Fishers, Kolb has more than 24 years of service in the philanthropic sector where she rallies support for high impact, community causes. She serves as CEO of The Milk Bank, where she has navigated the global pandemic, national formula shortage crisis and Medicaid expansion. The Milk Bank is a nonprofit tissue bank dispensing more than 400,000 ounces of pasteurized donor human milk to hospitals and families throughout the region every year.

The Mutz Institute is named for former Indiana Lieutenant Governor, past Lilly Endowment Inc. president, IPA founder, corporate CEO and Indiana visionary John M. Mutz.