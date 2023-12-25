Business briefs: Gorman-Rupp, UH Samaritan, TE Connectivity, Rumpke

Gorman-Rupp shares profits with employees for 89th consecutive year

The Gorman-Rupp Company distributed profit-sharing checks totaling more than $4 million to approximately 520 employees of its Mansfield and Gorman-Rupp Industries (Bellville) Divisions.

This was the 89th consecutive year that employees have shared in the company’s profits, a program started by co-founders J.C. Gorman and H.E. Rupp.

In addition to the profit-sharing distribution, the following employees were recognized for their years of service:

Mansfield Division

25 years of service: Jackie Arter, Ken Dudley, Dan Brammer, Sherri Massie, KC Brown, Jamie Robinette, Phil Cordrey, Rachelle Cundiff and Brian Wheitner.

40 years of service: Robert Koch, Mark Laser and Jeff Baker

45 years of service: Jeff Gorman and Don Stallard

Gorman-Rupp Industries Division

25 years of service: Aaron Edwards40 years of service: Dave Snow

University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center achieves Level II Cath Lab designation

ASHLAND — University Hospitals (UH) Samaritan Medical Center has achieved a Level II designation in their UH Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute cardiac catheterization laboratory. The designation comes from the Ohio Department of Health and increases the types of interventional and electrophysiology procedures that can be performed on site. Additionally, cardiologist Luis Augusto Palma Dallan, MD has been promoted to medical director, Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory, at UH Samaritan.

A cardiac catheterization laboratory, or “cath lab,” is a procedural area in a hospital where doctors perform minimally invasive tests and advanced cardiac and electrophysiology procedures to diagnose and treat cardiovascular issues. These procedures include left and right heart catheterization, coronary angiography, intra-aortic balloon pump and device implementation including, but not limited to, defibrillators.

University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center has achieved a Level II designation in their cardiac catheterization laboratory. From left are: Kevin Wininger, RT, Luis Augusto Palma Dallan, MD, Natasha Hummel, RN, and Kim Hershner, RN.

UH Samaritan now has the same cath lab designation as UH Geauga, UH Portage, and UH St. John medical centers.

Mansfield company awarded federal contract

TE Connectivity of Mansfield recently won a federal contract award for $79,484 from the Department of Homeland Security U.S. Coast Guard, Elizabeth City, North Carolina, for contactor.

Rumpke partners with Richland County Solid Waste Authority

Rumpke Waste & Recycling Services will partner with Richland County Regional Solid Waste Management Authority (RCRSWMA) in its roadside cleanup effort. Rumpke has been keeping neighborhoods clean and green since 1932 and this year marks the 15th consecutive year that Rumpke has partnered with the Richland County Solid Waste Authority.

To aid in RCRSWMA 2024 cleanup efforts, Rumpke will contribute $15,000 of free disposal to the Solid Waste Authority at the Rumpke Richland County Recycling & Transfer facility.

