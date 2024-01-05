Business briefs: Key Realty, Gorman-Rupp, Department of Agriculture, Firelands Electric

Key Realty opens new branch

ONTARIO — Key Realty is celebrating the grand opening for its branch office in Ontario. Located at 2230 Village Mall Drive, Suite 600, across from the Ontario Branch Library, the space features a large meeting room for hosting trainings, meetings and networking events.

Regional Manager Melissa Viers started the process of opening the office for Key Realty in the fall.

"I have been watching Key Realty grow by leaps and bounds in the Findlay and Columbus areas," Viers said. "I have been impressed with the professionalism, education, and support Key provides and I thought we need them here in the Mansfield area."

Two agents committed early on to help finalize the details on bringing a brand new real estate company into the Mansfield market. Amanda Sheets, formerly employed in the banking industry and three-and-a-half years of real estate experience, was the first to transfer her license in mid-October. Adam Gongwer, former marketing manager for a large real estate firm in Mansfield, was the second to transfer his license at the end of October.

Two additional agents − Chris Trease and Julie Roth − have transferred their licenses to Key Realty Mansfield, bringing the number to five agents in less than two months.

“The Mansfield branch should have over 20 agents within one year based on past growth trends across new offices that opened around Ohio,” projected Joe Albring, Key Realty CEO.

For more information, call 419-617-0603.

Gorman-Rupp assigned new patent

The Gorman-Rupp Company of Mansfield has been assigned a patent developed by four Indiana inventors for "pin vent assembly" designed to mitigate explosions in pumps that moves hazardous fluid, such as gasoline, from a storage tank to a vehicle.

Ohio Department of Agriculture announces $12.6M to support the middle of the food supply chain

REYNOLDSBURG − From farm gate to the plate, the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) is offering financial support to businesses and producers who work in the middle of the food chain sector.

ODA has been awarded $12.6 million through the federal Resilient Food System Infrastructure (RFSI) Program to fund projects that support supply chain coordination activities, create more and better processing centers, and increase accessible, affordable and efficient distribution of Ohio products. Projects may also include the construction, expansion, and modernization of supply chain facilities.

RFSI aims to support growth in the middle-of-the-food-supply-chain and strengthen local and regional food systems by creating new revenue streams for Ohio producers, keeping profits circulating in rural communities, and increasing diversity in processing options.

Those interested in receiving funding should apply directly through ODA by March 15. ODA encourages applications that serve smaller farms and ranches, new and beginning farmers, underserved producers, veteran producers, and underserved communities.

Firelands Electric Co-Op announces December A Team winners

Firelands Electric Cooperative announced the winners of The A Team drawing for of December.

Brookelyn Cox is a sixth grader at New London Middle School and is the daughter of Raymond and Crystal Cox. Max McKee, son of Jim and Alicia McKee, is an eighth grader at South Central Middle School. Garrett Tracy is the son of Perry and Gretchen Tracy and is a sixth grader at C.E. Budd/Loudonville Schools.

The A Team recognizes students in grades six-eight who had a minimum of three As on their most recent report card. Applicants must reside in a home served by the co-op. Students who submit a qualifying report card are entered into a drawing held at the end of each grading period. Three winners are randomly selected at each drawing to receive an Amazon gift card and be recognized in Ohio Cooperative Living magazine and on Firelands’ website and social media outlets.

Complete guidelines are available at firelandsec.com/team. The next drawing will take place Feb. 10. For more information contact Firelands Electric’s Member Services Department at 1-800-533-8658 or members@firelandsec.com.

