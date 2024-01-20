Business briefs: Local patents, Mechanics Bank promotions, Walmart Wellness Day and more

Three new patents with Mansfield connections

Three patents have just been awarded to a Mansfield company and several local inventors.

Mansfield Engineered Components LLC of Mansfield has been assigned a patent developed by James J. Collene of Bucyrus and Brian S. White of Galion for "dampened hinge for a refrigerator door or other door" to allow for a soft closure.

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co., KG, Herzogenaurach, Germany, has been assigned a patent developed by three inventors, including John Ramsey and Richard Fraley of Mansfield, for "plastic coolant fittings for hybrid module applications."

Three inventors — Evan Ryan of Lucas, Jay Allred of Mansfield and Miranda Wagner of Wayne, Ohio — have been awarded a patent for an "apparatus and method for generating an article."

Mechanics Bank announces promotions

Mechanics Bank has announced two promotions.

Nick Gesouras has been promoted to senior vice president, chief banking officer. Gesouras joined Mechanics in 2011 and has over 35 years of experience in investment and trust services. He will expand his duties to include overall bank development in addition to trust services. Gesouras is a graduate of Bowling Green State University and the ABA National Graduate Trust School and is an accredited certified financial services counselor.

Nick Gesouras

Dakota Durbin has been promoted to senior vice president, wealth management. Durbin joined Mechanics in 2016 and has served as the private banking manager. He is a graduate of The Ohio State University and is a certified financial planner.

Dakota Durbin

Mechanics Bank is an independent community bank with nine locations in Richland County.

Walmart Wellness Day is Saturday

Walmart will hold its first Wellness Day of 2024 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Customers can receive free health screenings for things like glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure as well as affordable immunizations like flu, COVID-19, HPV, mumps, measles and more at nearly 4,600 pharmacies nationwide.

Nearly 4,600 Walmart pharmacies across the country will host Walmart Wellness Day events. Select stores will also feature vision screenings, in-store giveaways and demos of wellness products.

Since 2014, Walmart pharmacies have hosted Walmart Wellness Days, contributing more than 5 million free health screenings for customers.

Cooperative program plays role in EV charger installation

NEW LONDON — Gas Depot in New London recently added a new service to the Amoco station.Located at the corner of Akron and Clinton streets, it now boasts one of just a handful of electric-vehicle (EV) chargers within a 20-mile radius of the southern Huron County village.

The dual-port ChargePoint Level 2 charger was made possible with the help of a program through Firelands Electric Cooperative, the member-owned electric provider which serves New London and rural areas of Huron, Richland, Ashland and Lorain counties. Firelands, in conjunction with its statewide trade association, Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives (OEC), has been working behind the scenes for some time to get an EV charger installed somewhere in the village.

Firelands Co-Op member Dan Osborne of Willard (left) takes advantage of the new EV charger at New London's Amoco/Gas Depot. Pictured with him are Gas Depot owner Creighton Ruggles (center) and Firelands Electric Cooperative General Manager Dan McNaull.

After several months of planning and coordinating with Firelands, OEC, and BCU of Ashland (who installed the unit), the new charger went online in late December.

“Electric vehicles are not commonplace in rural areas yet,” says Firelands General Manager Dan McNaull. “One of the reasons for this is a lack of charging stations. Located near the intersection of two main highways — State Route 60 and State Route 162 — Gas Depot is the perfect location for the charging station.”

The average national price per kilowatt (kW) at a public Level 2 charger ranges anywhere from $0.10 to $0.45. Providing up to 7 kilowatts from either of its two ports, the charger in New London costs $0.22/kW. This comes out to approximately $1.55 for a one-hour charge — which, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation, is good for about 10-20 miles of drive time, depending upon weather conditions and other environmental factors.

Ohio Homebuyer Plus savings program now open for applications

COLUMBUS — Ohio Homebuyer Plus is a new savings program designed to encourage homeownership in the Buckeye State. Eligible Ohio residents can open enhanced interest savings accounts at participating financial institutions.

Following the same “linked deposit” model used for existing programs like Ag-LINK and Family Forward, Ohio Homebuyer Plus offers above-market interest rates to accountholders who deposit money at participating banks or credit unions. Additionally, individuals who open an account may also qualify for certain Ohio state income tax deductions.

To qualify for enhanced interest savings through an Ohio Homebuyer Plus account, an eligible accountholder must be an Ohio resident at least 18 years of age, have a primary residence in the State of Ohio, and only use the account proceeds toward the down payment or closing costs of a primary residence purchased in Ohio.

Prospective homebuyers will work with a participating bank or credit union to apply for a savings account through Ohio Homebuyer Plus. Accounts connected with Ohio Homebuyer Plus must be used within five years, maintain a minimum balance of at least $100, and cannot exceed a maximum balance of $100,000.

The list of participating financial institutions will be updated on the Ohio Treasurer’s website as financial institutions join the program.

Prospective homebuyers interested in learning more about the Ohio Homebuyer Plus program should visit ohiotreasurer.gov/homebuyerplus for additional information.

USDA reopens signup for Continuous Conservation Reserve Program

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is now accepting applications for the Continuous Conservation Reserve Program (Continuous CRP) signup. USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) encourages agricultural producers and landowners interested in conservation opportunities for their land in exchange for yearly rental payments to consider the enrollment options available through Continuous CRP, which also includes the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program (CREP) offered by FSA partners. Additionally, producers participating in CRP can now apply to re-enroll, if their contracts will expire this year.

To submit an offer, producers should contact the FSA at their local USDA Service Center by July 31 in order to have an offer effective by Oct. 1. To ensure enrollment acreages do not exceed the statutory cap, FSA will accept offers from producers on a first-come, first-served basis and will return offers for approval in batches throughout the year.

Additionally, producers with acres enrolled in Continuous CRP set to expire Sept. 30 can now offer acres for re-enrollment. A producer can both enroll new acres into Continuous CRP and re-enroll any acres expiring Sept. 30.

