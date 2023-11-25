Business briefs: Modern Woodman, Forbes Rehab Services, Firelands Electric and more

Modern Woodmen honors Mansfield mayor with Hometown Hero Award

Modern Woodmen of America’s Mansfield Office presented Mansfield Mayor Tim Theaker with the Hometown Hero Award.

Modern Woodmen's celebration of Hometown Heroes is an effort to recognize those who have made an extraordinary effort to have a positive impact on the communities where its members live, work and play, according to Brian Souder, Modern Woodmen managing partner.

The award also affords recipients the opportunity to invest hero-directed funds into the organization of their choice.

“I’m very proud to get this (award) and very pleased that they thought of me,” Theaker said during a Nov. 2 presentation.

Mansfield Mayor Tim Theaker was recently presented with the Modern Woodmen of America Hometown Hero Award. From left are Brian Souder, Modern Woodmen managing partner, Theaker and Jonathan Dech, Modern Woodmen financial representative.

“Modern Woodmen's core values are financial security, quality family life and community impact. We believe that Mayor Theaker's 12 years in office have been marked by an effort to exercise fiscal excellence and make our community a place where families can thrive,” said Jonathan Dech, Modern Woodmen financial representative.

Theaker is nearing the end of his third and final term as mayor. Among the projects he’s proud to have been part of include upgrading downtown’s main arteries via two-way traffic, as well as welcoming Niss Aviation as Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport’s fixed-base operator.

“There’s an awful lot of things that we’ve worked on and were able to achieve, and it’s very, I think, helpful for the city,” the mayor said. “I’m very appreciative that everybody helped me get to that point. I wish I could take claim for all of that, but it’s the individuals that work for me that have done so much.”

Mansfield company awarded new patent

Forbes Rehab Services Inc. of Mansfield has been assigned a design patent developed by Paul Wilbur Forbes of Lexington and Clayton Prescan Smeltz of Mansfield for "formable stand system."

Firelands Electric Co-op announces winners of Biggest Fan Contest

NEW LONDON — Firelands Electric Cooperative has announced the winners of its Biggest Fan Contest, which was held in October as part of National Co-op Month.

Cooperative members who entered the contest had their name placed into a random drawing for a grand prize tailgating package, which included a table-top electric grill, BBQ tool set, and apron. Five additional co-op members were selected to receive a $50 credit on their electric bill.

As an added bonus, co-op members who also submitted a photo showing off their family’s team spirit for their favorite high school, college, or professional sports team earned three additional entries in the drawing.

Liz Harpster of Ashland was selected as the grand prize winner of Firelands Electric Cooperative's Biggest Fan Contest.

Liz Harpster of Ashland was selected as the grand prize winner of the tailgating package. The winners of the five $50 bill credits were Christopher Hassmann of Willard, Dan Wilhelm of Monroeville, Matthew and Kelly Cominsky of Loudonville, Judith Shupp of Willard, and Cindy Shipley of New London.

Ohio to lead semiconductor supply chain consortium proposal

COLUMBUS — Ohio is partnering with Intel, JobsOhio, and the Ohio Grants Alliance to formalize a semiconductor supply chain consortium in Ohio's Silicon Heartland.

The creation of the Silicon Heartland Supplier Consortium will better position Ohio to become one of two new semiconductor clusters in the United States and to help current and prospective Ohio suppliers compete for new federal grant funding for semiconductor materials and manufacturing equipment.

In February, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced plans to fund two semiconductor clusters through the CHIPS and Science Act that will include “a robust supplier ecosystem, R&D facilities to continuously innovate new process technologies, and specialized infrastructure.”

Intel has agreed to serve as the anchor institution in the consortium to support existing suppliers and attract other key suppliers to Ohio.

September TechCred results announced

COLUMBUS — Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted says 480 employers were approved for funding during the September round of TechCred, providing the opportunity for Ohioans to earn 5,289 tech-focused credentials and setting a record for the most employers awarded and credentials funded in a single round.

The program helps businesses address their workforce needs by upskilling current and prospective employees. Businesses of all sizes, from any industry, are eligible for up to $30,000 per round and up to $180,000 per year. Some of the top industries awarded during this round include Manufacturing, Construction, and Transportation and Warehousing Services.

The current and 23rd application period for Ohio employers opened on Nov. 1 and will close at 3 p.m. on Nov. 30. Apply now at TechCred.Ohio.Gov.

