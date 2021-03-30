Business-to-business e-commerce boom only just beginning: DHL

FILE PHOTO: A man passes a DHL truck in Berlin, Germany
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Courier services company DHL Express forecasts the global market for e-commerce between companies will grow by more than 70% to $20.9 trillion by 2027, it said in a study released on Tuesday.

The company, a subsidiary of Deutsche Post, saw its own revenue jump by almost 12% last year to 19.1 billion euros ($22.41 billion) as more companies and consumers switched to e-commerce because of the pandemic.

The trend is now firmly established and will outlive the pandemic, it said.

One factor driving the growth in business-to business (B2B)transactions is the millennial generation, which was already accustomed to using digital platforms for business-to-customer (B2C) transactions.

The millennial generation has grown to account for 73% of all business-to-business (B2B) purchasing decisions, DHL said in the study.

It expects 80% of all transactions between suppliers and business customers to take place on purchasing platforms and other digital channels by 2025, it said but gave no comparative figures for current usage.

($1 = 0.8524 euros)

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska in Gdansk; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Susan Fenton)

Recommended Stories

  • COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among Black Americans drops: poll

    Overall, 61% American adults reported being vaccinated or intended to receive the shot, up from 55% in February, the March report said, adding that the biggest driver in the change was interest from Black adults. Black and Hispanic communities have been lagging behind white people in receiving vaccines, a report by KFF showed early this month. Democrats, college graduates and adults aged 65 and over are among the groups most likely to say they have received the vaccine or intend to do so, the survey showed, with young adults and Blacks among groups likely to wait and see.

  • World leaders call for international pandemic treaty

    More than 20 heads of government and global agencies on Tuesday called for an international treaty for pandemic preparedness that they say will protect future generations. World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and leaders, including Boris Johnson of Britain, Mario Draghi of Italy and Paul Kagame of Rwanda, called for “a renewed collective commitment” to reinforce the world’s pandemic preparedness and response systems, that would be rooted in the U.N. health agency’s constitution. “We are convinced that it is our responsibility, as leaders of nations and international institutions, to ensure that the world learns the lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the authors wrote in a commentary that was published Tuesday.

  • U.S. bank stocks drop broadly after default by stock fund manager

    U.S. bank stocks fell broadly on Monday on news of losses at some global investment banks after a fund's default, even knocking down shares of domestic lenders generally removed from equity markets. The KBW Nasdaq Bank stock index fell as much as 3.4% before paring losses to 2% at mid-afternoon. Shares of big U.S. banks and even regional banks, such as Truist Financial and PNC Financial Services Group, dropped after Nomura Holdings Inc and Credit Suisse Group AG warned of billions of dollars in potential losses after a fund, named by sources as Archegos, defaulted on margin calls.

  • Hungarian and Polish PMs to meet Italy's League leader to discuss new alliance

    The prime ministers of Hungary and Poland will meet the leader of Italy's rightist League party on Thursday for talks on forming a European political alliance, Hungarian state news agency MTI said on Tuesday. The talks between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Italy's League leader Matteo Salvini and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will take place in Budapest, it said.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks Trump’s ‘Drunken Wedding Toast’

    ABCIt’s almost as if Jimmy Kimmel is having more fun making jokes at Donald Trump’s expense now that he’s no longer president than he did while he was still in office.After taking on his “bowl of mashed potatoes in pants” post-presidency body earlier this month, the late-night host turned Monday to the bizarre speech about China, Iran, and the 2020 election that Trump unleashed on an unsuspecting wedding party at his Mar-a-Lago resort over the weekend.“One of his friends-slash-club member donors got married at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday and the former president had some beautiful words for the bride and groom,” Kimmel said before playing a clip of Trump’s unhinged rant. “You know what? I said the same thing at my brother’s wedding,” the host added. “It was word for word.”“I love this so much,” he continued. “Watch the band behind him as he goes on and on about how great he was. They’re like, ‘Can we just play ‘Dancing Queen’ and get the hell out of here?’”Comedy Central Roast Countdown Kicks Off With Brutal Justin Bieber Diss“It’s a wedding! It is a wedding!” Kimmel marveled. “I used to be a DJ at weddings when I was in college. I’ve seen some weird toasts, never have I seen one like this. How do you give a drunken wedding toast when you don’t even drink?!”Finally, after sharing the clip of Trump demonstrating just how little he understands about how voting works, Kimmel told viewers, “This is what he does now. He babbles at weddings. He complains. Whenever someone plays the song ‘YMCA,’ he magically appears like Beetlejuice. So he ended the speech by instructing the guests to violently storm the buffet table.”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Asian countries scramble for vaccine supplies after India export curbs

    Several Asian countries scrambled to find alternative sources for COVID-19 inoculations on Tuesday after export restrictions by manufacturer India left a World Health Organization-backed global vaccine sharing programme short of supplies. South Korea, Indonesia and the Philippines are among countries to be hit by shipment delays to vaccines they have been promised under the COVAX programme, which was created mainly to ensure supplies for poorer countries. "Our planned increase in daily vaccinations will be affected," Carlito Galvez, Philippines' vaccination chief, told reporters.

  • Myanmar protesters launch 'garbage strike'; two killed as death toll tops 500

    Security forces shot and killed one man in the southernmost town of Kawthaung as they cleared the streets, the Mizzima news portal reported, and one person was killed in the northern town of Myitkyina, a relative of the 23-year-old victim told Reuters. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the army ousted an elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, reimposing military rule after a decade of tentative steps towards democracy. At least 512 civilians had been killed in nearly two months of protests against the coup, 141 of them on Saturday, the bloodiest day of the unrest, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) advocacy group.

  • With blockbuster trade, 49ers go all-in on rookie QB

    For San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, the biggest risk wasn't trading three first-round picks for the No. 3 selection where he could take a shot on the franchise quarterback of the future. The chance he didn't want to take going forward anymore was going into a season without an elite quarterback who he believes can consistently carry a team to a Super Bowl. “It’s a risk every single year you go into an NFL season without one of those top five guys,” Shanahan said Monday in his first public comments since last week's big trade for the No. 3 pick.

  • A 65-year-old Asian woman was verbally and physically assaulted and a nearby security guard closed a building door instead of helping her, police say

    "F--- you. You don't belong here," the suspect allegedly shouted as he punched and kicked the woman to the ground, the New York Daily News reported.

  • Ex-Browns coach Hue Jackson says team lied about rebuild

    Former Browns coach Hue Jackson said owner Jimmy Haslam gave him a contract extension midway through a winless 2017 season and that he was lied to from the start about the team's rebuilding plans. During a wide-ranging radio interview Monday with ESPN 850, Jackson said the Browns' efforts to improve while he was with them were flawed by philosophical differences. Jackson said he was never told by either Haslam or then-general manager Sashi Brown that the Browns were in a roster teardown or else he wouldn't have accepted the job.

  • The minimum wage would be $44 an hour if it had grown at the same rate as Wall Street bonuses

    Bonuses in the white-dominated finance industry have grown by more than 1,200% since 1985, while the federal minimum wage barely doubled.

  • Every Eddie Murphy movie, ranked according to critics

    Eddie Murphy's "Coming 2 America" was released this month to mixed reviews. We ranked all of his films according to critics.

  • Armie Hammer's wild family history includes a $180 million fortune, New York City's biggest art scandal and a 1955 murder

    Details about Armie Hammer's family history have been uncovered after the actor was accused of rape by a 24-year-old woman.

  • 9 photos that show how 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' looks without visual effects

    HBO Max has a small peek behind-the-scenes showcasing how its four-hour "Snyder cut" came to life years after the original.

  • Ships on the move again in Suez canal

    With the 400-meter-long (430-yard) Ever Given dislodged, 113 ships were expected to transit the canal in both directions by early Tuesday morning, Suez Canal Authority (SCA) chairman Osama Rabie told reporters.He said a backlog of 422 ships could be cleared in 3 -1/2 days.

  • Watch heartwarming cheers and honks from tugboat crews as the Ever Given ship is finally freed in the Suez Canal

    Videos show boats honking in celebration that the massive cargo boat was finally freed on Monday.

  • Biden urges states to pause COVID-19 reopenings as CDC warns of 'impending doom'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden urged states to pause reopening efforts and a top health official warned of "impending doom" on Monday, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases that threaten efforts to quash the coronavirus pandemic. Biden said 90% of U.S. adults would be eligible for vaccination by April 19, and 90% of Americans would have a vaccination center within five miles (8 km) of their homes by then, as his team ramps up its drive to get vaccine shots in people's arms. But the administration issued a stark warning: cases are rising, hospitalizations are increasing, and deaths are multiplying from the disease that has already killed roughly 550,000 people in the United States.

  • Manipur: India state reverses order turning away Myanmar refugees

    Officials say an earlier order issued amid reports of people fleeing the coup was "misconstrued".

  • Trump's heir? Pence reemerges, lays groundwork for 2024 run

    When former President Donald Trump was asked to list those he considers the future leaders of the Republican Party, he quickly rattled off names including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sens. Conspicuously absent from the list: Mike Pence. For someone who built a reputation as one of Trump's most steadfast supporters, Pence is now viewed with suspicion among many Republicans for observing his constitutional duty in January to facilitate a peaceful transfer of power to the Biden administration, a decision that still has Trump fuming.

  • Italy's prime minister got the AstraZeneca vaccine, as Europe struggles to convince people to take the shot

    Mario Draghi and his wife, both 73, were given their first shot of AstraZeneca's jab on Tuesday after its use was resumed in Italy.