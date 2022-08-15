Business Buzz: Flooring store to spend $6.6 million to renovate former Lafayette Burlington

Each week, we’ll offer insights into new businesses, developments and closings in the area. And we’ll answer your questions about what’s happening in a vacant store or empty lot. Email us at wpotter@theadvertiser.com.

Floor & Decor, a flooring retailer based out of Atlanta, is planning to spend more than $6.6 million to renovate the former Burlington on Ambassador Caffery Parkway for a new store, permit records from Lafayette Consolidated Government show.

Records indicate that CenterPoint Integrated Solutions, a real estate and engineering firm in Colorado, was issued a permit for the 3300 Ambassador Caffery Parkway store for the remodel.

The renovations will include new doors, paint, lights and zero entry curbs on the exterior. Inside, the remodel includes a new vestibule, office space, paint, a new floor slab, new lighting, updated HVAC and a new sprinkler system. The address for the store was also updated to 3310 Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

Burlington moved out of the space and into the former Stein Mart on Johnston Street in 2022.

Johnston Street development gets permit for shell

The Forum, a commercial development on Johnston Street pioneered by Sneaker Politics owner Derek Curry, was issued a permit to build a shell for one of the buildings, LCG permit records show.

The permit for new construction listed the estimated value at $700,000.

The Forum was announced in November 2021 as a partnership between Curry, Keaty Real Estate, Collective Woodworks and Design, and The Architect Design Studio.

The $50-million development, located at 4533 Johnston Street, is promised to be a new hub for the Lafayette area built around upscale boutiques, local and regional restaurants, and entertainment venues.

Ochsner opens health center in Maurice

Ochsner Lafayette General cut the ribbon on the new Ochsner Health Center - Maurice on Friday, which will house an urgent care center and MTS Physical Therapy and Wellness.

The center is located at 4402 Highway 167 in Maurice. The two clinics have a combined 7,200 square-feet of space. It's Ochsner Lafayette General's fifth urgent care in Acadiana and the first in Maurice.

The health center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The facility will begin seeing patients on Monday.

“With the opening of Ochsner Health Center-Maurice and MTS Physical Therapy & Wellness, Ochsner Lafayette General becomes an integral part of a community that has seen tremendous growth over the past 10 years,” said Patrick Gandy, CEO of Ochsner Lafayette General. “We promise to honor that growth and champion it as our teams take care of their friends and neighbors. We look forward to taking care of Maurice for years to come.”

Waitr holding second vote on reverse stock split

Waitr, the Lafayette-based delivery service in the process of rebranding as ASAP, is holding a second vote of shareholders to approve a reverse stock split in an effort to avoid losing its NASDAQ listing.

In June, the company notified the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission that shareholders did not approve a first attempt at the reverse split. Around 60.4 million votes were in favor of the plan, while 35.5 million were against. There were around 238,000 abstentions.

Waitr needed a majority of shares to vote in favor of the reverse split, but the total votes in favor only accounted for about 38% of the total shares.

The company's leadership has pursued the reverse split in an effort to raise its share price to avoid being bumped from the NASDAQ. The reverse split would give shareholders one combined share for a number of existing shares. The proposal would allow the board of directors to issue the reverse split at a ratio between 1:4 and 1:20.

Originally, Waitr was given until July 25 to raise its share price above $1 for 10 consecutive business days, but the company was given an extension to January 23.

On Friday, the company's share price opened at $0.38. In the second quarter of 2022, the company reported a loss of $11.7 million after seeing revenue decline by more than one-third from the second quarter of 2021.

Permit issued for SchoolMint construction

The LCG permit office issued a permit last week for renovations for the future SchoolMint headquarters in Lafayette's LaPlace neighborhood.

Since moving from California to Lafayette, the company has worked in two temporary spaces. The first was The Daily Advertiser's former building on Bertrand Drive, which was followed by the Lemoine Building on Jefferson Street.

Soon, the company's permanent home will be a historic warehouse at 319 Monroe Street. The company is working with the Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority to renovate the 1950s warehouse, which was built by long-time contractor Horace Rickey Sr.

The renovation is valued at $1.3 million, according to permit records.

Moncus Park to begin charging for parking

Moncus Park, the sprawling new park at the former University of Louisiana at Lafayette Horse Farm, will begin its paid parking model beginning on Tuesday.

Entry to the park will still be free, but parking in the paved lot at the park will cost $2 per hour after the first half hour.

The first half four is free. The maximum rate per day will be $10, and a lost ticket will be $10 per day. On Mondays parking will be free.

Members of the Friends of Moncus Park program receive special discounts. Members at the $100 level or higher receive the first hour of parking free. Members at the $1,000 level or high receive an annual parking pass.

The revenue from the parking will go toward maintenance and care of the property.

“As a community-supported Park, every dollar makes a difference when you’re caring for a property of this size,” said JP MacFadyen, executive director of Moncus Park. "Our intent is to have a paid parking plan that serves our community. With the ability to enjoy all of our features for free, we are confident that this is the right direction.”

