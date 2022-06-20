Business Buzz: The Rusted Rooster is closing, but it isn't the end of the eatery's story

Each week, we’ll offer insights into new businesses, developments and closings in the area. And we’ll answer your questions about what’s happening in a vacant store or empty lot. Email us at wpotter@theadvertiser.com.

The Rusted Rooster on St. Landry is closing its doors after 10 years, the restaurant announced on Facebook, but it isn't exactly the end of the restaurant's story.

The restaurant said in a Facebook post that it had been planning to close later in the year, but an issue with the air conditioning forced the restaurant to close sooner than expected.

While the restaurant is closing, customers will still be able to get their fix. The Rusted Rooster will be at Moncus Park for the Lafayette Farmers and Artisans Market on Saturdays to serve breakfast.

"It has been an absolute honor serving you," the restaurant wrote on Facebook. "This has been a labor of love and we owe our success throughout the years to you, our loyal customers and friends."

LCG partnering with BackYard Sapphire

Lafayette Consolidated Government is working with BackYard Sapphire, a Lafayette-based glass recycling business, to fill sandbags for hurricane season.

BackYard Sapphire, which was launched in 2021 by Tina Crapsi and Dawn Vincent, recycles glass items into beach- and pebble-sized mulch, as well as sand. LCG will be using the sand to fill sandbags at the Dean Domingues Compost Facility.

“Collaborating with Tina and Dawn is a great way to support a local business and divert tons of glass from landfills,” said LCG Environmental Quality Supervisor Bess Foret. “LCG will continue to receive sand from other sources, but this partnership allows us to provide an end use for glass that would otherwise not be recycled.”

In an average week, BackYard Sapphire collects between a half a ton to one ton of glass bottles. They offer curbside pickup services for Lafayette residents and businesses and have a drop-off site twice a week at the Fightingville Fresh Market at 315 West Simcoe Street.

“After Tina and Dawn reached out to LCG, I was so excited to meet them and learn about their process and get the partnership underway," Foret said. "This is truly a win-win for the Lafayette area, because no other glass recycling options are available."

Something Borrowed Blooms expands bouquet offerings

Something Borrowed Blooms, a Lafayette-based silk flower rental business and one of the state's fastest growing companies, is expanding its bouquet lineup.

The business is beginning to offer garden-cut style bouquets in its bridal collection, which are longer, giving the flowers a different shape and movement.

Lafayette economic development leaders have been high on Something Borrowed Blooms over the last year, pointing to its success as a symbol of the parish's entrepreneurial spirit. With the COVID-19 pandemic delaying many weddings over the last two years, the business is expecting a booming 2022.

Applications open for 2022 CreateAthon

BBR Creative, a Lafayette-based marketing firm, is accepting applications for the 2022 CreateAthon, a 24-hour creative marketing event.

CreateAthon is a national organization that supports nonprofit marketing through pro bono "creative marathons." The applications will be accepted through July 8.

During the event, the BBR Creative team will stop all regular operations and focus on marketing for nonprofits in the community for 24 hours. Since 2019, BBR Creative has donated more than $382,000 worth of marketing services for nine nonprofits, including Baton Rouge Blues Festival and Foundation, 323-HELP (211), Miles Perret Cancer Services, and Acadiana Regional Coalition for Homelessness and Housing (ARCH).

“From campaign concepts to strategic recommendations, email marketing, social media development and more, there’s a lot we can accomplish in 24 hours," said Emily Burke, BBR's Vice President of account service. "We look forward to giving back to the community as a thank you for supporting us these past 25 years.”

This year's event will be September 22 and 23. The service offerings include social media strategy and content development, email marketing, event branding, planning and promotion, marketing and advertising campaign development, and marketing blueprint development.

Applicants must be a registered 501(c)(3) with the Louisiana Secretary of State and in need of marketing support. More information is available by emailing createathon@bbrcreative.com.

Walmart raising pay for pharmacy technicians

More than 800 pharmacy technicians at Louisiana Walmart and Sam's Club locations will be getting a raise, the company announced Friday.

According to a news release, the technicians will get automatic pay raises more frequently, effective last week. The average hourly wage for the technicians nationwide will be more than $20 an hour.

The company will also be covering the cost for technicians to gain their certification, which would allow them to make $3 more per hour.

