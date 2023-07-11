A business class passenger on a United flight threw a tantrum after finding out his meal choice was unavailable, forcing the airline to divert to Chicago

A business class passenger disrupted a United flight because his meal choice wasn't available (not pictured). Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; Alexander Spatari/Getty Images

A United flight was diverted after a passenger was upset his choice meal wasn't available.

The flight, bound for Amsterdam, was diverted to Chicago to offload the passenger.

The plane had to dump fuel to be light enough to land.

A United Airlines flight bound for Amsterdam was forced to divert to Chicago after a passenger disrupted the flight over his meal choice.

The passenger, who was seated in business class, was upset the in-flight meal he wanted wasn't available, according to The Guardian.

The flight took off from George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston at 4:20 p.m. on Sunday, but ended up landing in Chicago's O'Hare Airport just two hours later, the report said. Photos posted on Twitter by Flightradar24 showed the United plane circling the airport and dumping fuel so it could land.

Flightradar24's post noted that the flight was diverted to Chicago because of "an unruly passenger." Later that day, another Twitter user, XJonNYC, posted a photo of United's internal communications showing that there was a "threat level 1" on board. The Federal Aviation Administration defines this as the lowest level of threat on a flight, which constitutes "disruptive behavior" that's "suspicious or threatening."

In the following posts, XJonNYC said the passenger was "livid over the fact his 1st choice of meal was not available," citing the passenger was seated in business class and was said to have also been intoxicated.

Another photo posted by XJonNYC showed the United flight being ordered to remove the passenger from the plane at O'Hare Airport, fill up gas, and continue its flight to Amsterdam.

United confirmed this to The Guardian in a statement, writing: "United flight 20 from George Bush Intercontinental Airport to Amsterdam diverted to O'Hare International Airport and landed safely following a passenger disturbance. Law enforcement met the aircraft at the gate and escorted the passenger off the plane. The aircraft then continued to Amsterdam."

ABC Chicago reported that the plane landed in Amsterdam on Monday.

Flight diversions aren't uncommon. In November, a Jet2 flight to Manchester diverted to Bilbao in Spain so passengers could use the bathroom as lavatories on board were out of order.

That same month, a Frontier flight was diverted to Atlanta after a passenger on board was caught threatening other people with a box cutter. The flight was bound for Tampa.

United did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider